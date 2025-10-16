Playboi Carti, Young Thug and more Atlanta rap concerts to see before 2025 is over

As temperatures drop, several Atlanta rappers will hit the stage in concerts across the city — offering another essential reminder that Atlanta is undeniably the rap capital of the world.
From Pluto to Young Thug, below is a guide to seven Atlanta rap shows you should have on your radar before the end of the year.
Hunxho
Trap star Hunxho will bring his titled “2 Night Only" show to Atlanta on Nov. 8 (Ryan Fleisher for the AJC)
Following his first headlining tour last year, Hunxho is returning for a special hometown show, titled “2 Night Only.” The name is a nod to his debut headlining show at the Eastern last year, which was aptly dubbed “One Night Only.” In September, he dropped his latest album “For Her 2.” The 16-track album features 21 Savage and Karri.
Pluto is having a breakout year. The westside Atlanta star’s debut song “Whim Whamiee,” released earlier this year, went viral. The Zaytoven-produced track, featuring fellow Atlanta rapper YKNiece, is both nostalgic and youthful as the women trade braggadocious bars about “gettin’ money” over an OJ Da Juiceman sample.
Fresh off the heels of her debut album “Pluto World,” the artist will embark on her first headlining tour this month, which includes an Atlanta stop.
Atlanta Christian rap veteran Lecrae began his “Reconstruction World Tour” in Zimbabwe last month and has a load of dates through the end of December. The tour promotes his 10thstudio album of the same name, which dropped in August and features Killer Mike, T.I., Madison Ryann Ward and Fridayy. He’ll bring the tour to Atlanta in November, fittingly on a Sunday.
In December, he’ll bring his “Antagonist Tour” to State Farm Arena. His fellow Opium label artists Destroy Lonely, Ken Carson, Homixide Gang and Apollo Red.
7 p.m. Dec. 1. $80-450. State Farm Arena. 1 State Farm Drive NW, Atlanta. 404-878-3000. statefarmarena.com
Gunna
During rapper Gunna's hometown show at State Farm Arena, he performed songs including "Drip 2 Hard" and "Ski." (Courtesy of Terence Rushin/State Farm Arena)
Gunna is going on tour again, following last year’s “Bittersweet Tour,” his first headlining trek since his 2023 jail release in the YSL indictment and the August release of his new album “The Last Wun,” featuring Offset, Asake, Burna Boy and Wizkid. He’ll hitthe road with “Wun World Tour” that’ll stop in Africa, Europe and Australia.
8 p.m. Dec. 7. $80-150. State Farm Arena. 1 State Farm Drive NW, Atlanta. 404-878-3000. statefarmarena.com
Glokk40spaz
Glokk40spaz is among the budding rappers coming out of Atlanta’s underground scene. Hailing from Decatur, the 22-year-old is known for his fast-paced flows over plugg beats. He released his latest album “Baby Whoa 2″ on Aug. 29. The rapper will tour behindthe album in November, ending with an Atlanta show in December.
8 p.m. Dec. 11. $53-85. The Eastern.777 Memorial Drive SE, Atlanta. easternatl.com
Young Thug
Jeffery Williams, known as rapper Young Thug, enters Skyview High School, Friday, Aug. 1, 2025, in Atlanta, as part of his court-mandated anti-gang outreach, one of the few conditions under which he is allowed in the city. (Olivia Bowdoin for the AJC)
Since his release from Fulton County Jail last fall,rapper Young Thug has performed at festivals across the world, dropped an album and even given Atlanta fans a brief concert outside of Fulton County Courthouse.
Per his probation terms, the rapper is generally banned from metro Atlanta, but he’s allowed to return for events like anti-gang presentations and benefit concerts, such as his upcoming State Farm Arena show. Next month’s concert is slated to feature surprise guests.
7 p.m. Dec. 16. $90-370. State Farm Arena. 1 State Farm Drive NW, Atlanta. 404-878-3000, statefarmarena.com
DeAsia is a music and culture reporter for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She focuses on the intersection of arts, culture and diverse communities, as well as how emerging social trends are being expressed through the lens of the Atlanta aesthetic. DeAsia's work can be seen in Pitchfork, Essence, Teen Vogue, Elle and more.
