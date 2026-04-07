Arts & Entertainment Campy Atlanta gay film screening series WussyVision celebrates 10 years Monthly screenings at the Plaza Theatre bring queer Atlanta together for costume contests and community. WussyVision is a screening series that turns cult films into full-blown events. Past shows include "Mamma Mia" and “Labyrinth.” (Photo Illustration: AJC | Source: WussyVision)

By Tess Malone – For the AJC 43 minutes ago Share

Hera Kane first went to the Plaza Theatre in high school to see “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” and find a queer community. “I wasn’t old enough to go to the bar, so we went to ‘Rocky Horror’ weekly because it felt like a party,” she said. That same campy, communal energy is what Kane and fellow drag queen Katrina Prowess now bring to the Plaza each month as hosts of WussyVision.

For nearly a decade, Wussy Mag — a Southern queer culture publication — has presented the monthly screening series that turns cult films into full-blown events. Along with the movie, the Plaza pours punny drink specials while two drag queens emcee the night, leading costume contests where the winner is decided by whichever participant earns the loudest cheers. RELATED Fall Arts Guide 2025: Atlanta film events cater to niche cinephiles Attendees of a WussyVision screening of "Freakier Friday" at the Plaza Theatre in Atlanta dress the part. (Courtesy of Wussy Mag) RELATED 50th Atlanta Film Festival features more local filmmakers, individual support Athena Moore first attended WussyVision in 2018 for a screening of “But I’m a Cheerleader.” “I dressed up as a closeted cheerleader and won,” she said. “I went to my first drag show after, and I was hooked on the Atlanta queer scene.” The series began in January 2016 as a collaboration with the now-defunct startup Scoutmob, debuting with a screening of “Xanadu.” It quickly gained traction with follow-ups such as “Troop Beverly Hills” and “Showgirls,” both of which have since become regulars in the WussyVision rotation. The event launched just a year after founder Jon Dean started Wussy Mag and helped put the publication on the map. Over time, WussyVision grew into one of its signature programs, playing every second Wednesday of the month — even during the pandemic, when it adapted to drive-in screenings.

Celebrity guests at WussyVision screenings in Atlanta have included actor Alan Cumming, here joined by screening hosts Hera Kane (left) and Katrina Prowess (right). (Courtesy of Wussy Mag)

RELATED ‘Press Your Luck’ hosted by Elizabeth Banks shooting Season 7 in Atlanta April’s WussyVision feature, screening Wednesday, is “But I’m a Cheerleader.” It will be followed by “Grey Gardens” on May 13. What makes an ideal WussyVision film? There are, of course, indisputable queer classics such as any John Waters movie or “The Birdcage.” But many selections are beloved less for critical acclaim than for their camp, humor or cult appeal — movies such as “Labyrinth” or “Pee-wee’s Big Adventure.” “Films that weren’t popular at the time often have the recipe for a good camp classic, like iconic fashion or certain actors like Alan Cumming or Parker Posey that make it an unusual comedy masterpiece,” Dean said. “These may not be known as good movies, but they’re endlessly rewatchable and quotable.” For Matthew Ownby, who has been attending WussyVision since 2018, those films also reflect how queer audiences found themselves in media before broader representation existed. “The absence of queer people on screen gave us these cultural touchstone movies that feature strong women we can admire and imprint on, like the cast of ‘The Craft’ and their misfit power, or the outcasts Romy and Michele showing up at their high school reunion unafraid to show the world who they are,” Ownby said. “We’re able to take that experience of watching these alone, hoping there was more life out there for us, and celebrate it with people who can quote every line.”

WussyVision has its staples — including “Hocus Pocus” every October — but the lineup is always evolving, often shaped by audience suggestions and the hosts themselves. Prowess and Kane, for example, pushed for this year’s screenings of “The Princess Diaries” and “Chicago.” WussyVision attendees dress up for a screening of "Spice World" at the Plaza Theatre in Atlanta. (Courtesy of Wussy Mag) While the event began with a crowd made up mostly of gay men, its audience has expanded over the years. Women now count for a large portion of attendees, and it’s not unusual to see people bringing friends, parents or even their kids. The crowd has broadened: At the March screening of “Chicago,” for instance, many attendees were cast and crew members from a Druid Hills High School production of the musical. But the screenings retain a devoted niche. “WussyVision is a good way for people to feel seen in different ways, especially for those who may not feel like they have a space in the nightlife scene,” Prowess said. For Rob Beck, who attended the very first WussyVision and continues to return, the event offers something different from a typical night out. Although he frequents Atlanta queer nightlife staples on weekends like Dean’s club, Lore, or Mary’s, he appreciates having a midweek option to mix with his friends.

“It’s nice to be someplace interacting with people in a space where alcohol is not front and center,” he said. Still, WussyVision’s energy rivals any club. Prowess and Kane, who have led the show for a few years, kick off each screening with a choreographed dance in themed costumes to hype up the crowd before the costume contest. Occasionally, the night even includes special guests — such as when director Darren Stein introduced his film “Jawbreaker” in person. At a WussyVision screening of "Superstar," Wussy Mag's Rachel Garbus (left) interviews actor Elaine Hendrix. Hendrix spent part of her teen years in Atlanta and graduated in 1989 from the Northside School of Performing Arts. (Courtesy of Wussy Mag) WussyVision is now one of several recurring series at the Plaza, alongside programs such as Reel Friends and Plazadrome (run by nearby rental shop Videodrome). But Plaza programming director Richard Martin says its atmosphere sets it apart. RELATED Plaza Theatre spotlights Georgia film history, showing ‘Deliverance’ and more “WussyVision has more of an overall uproarious good time,” Martin said. “With some of our other partners, the event might be more serious, but Wussy always has that party atmosphere.”