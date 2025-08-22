For about 30 minutes, roughly 20 of his friends hung out on the stage. Most of them walked around and engaged with fans as if their names were on the bill. The number of people appeared to compensate for Playboi Carti’s lack of stage presence.

He performed a handful of songs from his chart-topping album “Music” — including “Evil Jordan” and “Like Weezy” — by either screaming at the top of his lungs or letting the backing track play by itself. Thursday’s performance was devoid of the effortless rigor and energy that defined Playboi Carti’s impressive BET Awards debut in June. At best, his set felt like watching a cool kickback on stage.

A few minutes after 9 p.m., The Weeknd graced the stage. His presence and set design spoke volumes before he even uttered a word.

The Toronto star wore a chrome mask, a black robe and gloves — mirroring a sorcerer who’s in tune with his powers. Over a dozen dancers dressed in bright red robes (looking like nuns in an alternate universe) stood beside him. The stage was bordered by pieces of broken buildings that resembled something from a Marvel movie. And a giant, curvy and metallic statuette encapsulated the middle of the stadium.

All of this set the stage for him to open with “The Abyss,” the Lana del Rey-assisted track from his latest album “Hurry Up Tomorrow” that centers a broken love story amid world disaster. In his signature falsetto, he sifted through songs like “Wake Me Up” and “Starboy” as the crowd sang along. At the end of performing his 2020 hit “Heartless,” he removed his mask to thousands of roaring fans.

For a few quiet seconds, his charming smile lit up the venue as he soaked in all the love.

“Did you miss me, Atlanta?” the 35-year-old Grammy winner asked the crowd, referencing his 2022 concert for the same tour at the same venue (he started the tour that year to promote a trilogy of his albums: 2020’s “After Hours,” 2022 “Dawn FM” and this year’s “Hurry Up Tomorrow”) — the last time he performed in the city. “I promise I’ll never take that long again. The one thing this tour has done is really inspired me.”

That was a hefty admission for an artist who has publicly revealed plans to ditch his Weeknd moniker. But Thursday night’s show revealed he shows no signs of slowing down any time soon.

Across roughly 40 songs in two hours, The Weeknd gave yearning Atlanta fans a show to remember. The concert felt like part EDM, part apocalyptic, part pop regalia and part seductive — forming a stunning display of The Weeknd’s expansive, dark universe.

Throughout the show, The Weeknd assumed the role of a master magician, who presented each song as his own trick. For “Can’t Feel My Face,” he flirted with the giant statue. For “The Hills,” fire erupted across the stage, seamlessly matching the intensity of the impassioned, secret rendezvous that anchors the track.

Playboi Carti returned to the stage, and with more energy this time, for his collabs with The Weeknd including “Rather Lie” and “Timeless,” the latter of which is up for several MTV VMAs. But Playboi Carti wasn’t the only Atlanta act for the night. Future made a surprise appearance for 2016’s “Low Life,” to the crowd’s delight.

For “Out of Time,” The Weeknd greeted the crowd and interacted with fans. Later in the show, he returned to his “House of Balloons” classics like “Wicked Games” and “The Morning” — with his soothing falsetto sounding even sweeter.

The Weeknd concluded the night with “Moth to a Flame,” a fitting ending to a concert filled with soundscapes of love, longing and lust. The pop star rarely took a break throughout the night, proving that his discography has enough fuel to power any moment.