Atlanta radio adds Brian Moote, loses Jeremy ‘Otis’ Maher
Moote & Otis were part of The Bull morning show from 2022-24.
Jeremy "Otis" Maher (right), who lost his job last month at 94.9/The Bull and Power 105.3, and Brian Moote, who picked up an afternoon slot at Star 94, were morning show hosts at The Bull from 2022 to 2024. (Courtesy)
In the meantime, Maher’s former co-worker, former “Bert Show” on-air personality Brian Moote, got some good news: On Monday, he’ll start as an afternoon host on Star 94, Audacy’s Top 40 station.
Jeremy "Otis" Maher has been in Atlanta radio for nearly a decade but recently lost his job at 94.9/The Bull and Power 105.3. (Rodney Ho/AJC)
Maher and Moote worked from 2022 to 2024 at The Bull as morning show hosts with Kimmie Caruba. But it was nixed last year when iHeart decided to use the nationally syndicated “Bobby Bones Show” out of Nashville, Tennessee, instead.
iHeart’s three most prominent English language music stations in Atlanta ― 96.1/The Beat, Power 105.3 and 94.9/The Bull ― all use syndicated morning shows not based in Atlanta. The company in recent years has emphasized cost savings and name recognition over building local personalities, even in a top 10 media market like Atlanta.
“The hardest part is you know you put in 100% effort, you really put your heart and soul into something you love,” Maher said in an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “But the industry is narrowing and changing.”
Maher is not giving up on radio: “I still know I have fight in me. I know I have what it takes.”
Although the Illinois native could potentially find a radio job outside of Atlanta, he loves his life in Buford off Lake Lanier with his wife and three kids and would prefer to stay local.
“I’m very driven by God’s path,” Maher said. “I know each time something of this nature has happened, something greater has followed.”
Since The Bull let him go, Moote has taken part in the Bored Teachers Comedy Tour across the country as a stand-up comic. He has also continued to work in the education field as a public policy consultant at the state Legislature.
But Moote said he wanted to get back into radio, and he jumped at the chance when Star offered him the job.
Unlike iHeart and its top 40 station Power, Audacy is investing in local talent on its pop station Star.
Married with a young son, Moote said management has promised him the ability to “bring a creative morning show style of content to the afternoons.”
“The Bert Show’s” recent departure leaves a “massive creative void” in the market, he noted. But Moote did learn from working with Bert Weiss that he can have fun but also use radio to help the community.
Moote expects his friend Maher to land on his feet.
“Otis is such a smart guy,” Moote said. “And he has a real understanding of how every part of radio works. He’ll be doing something in this market soon. He’s too good not to.”
Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.
Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.