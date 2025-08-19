Bert Weiss on Tuesday officially announced on air that Moe Mitchell has left the syndicated “Bert Show” after seven years.
But Weiss, who was Mitchell’s boss, provided no details around the departure.
“This will be painfully incomplete,” Weiss said on air. “Moe is not going to be part of the ‘Bert Show’ anymore. That is really all I can share at this time. The one thing I can promise you: Everybody in here is going to do everything we can to make sure you are entertained every morning and we’re putting together the best show we can.”
Neither Abby Murphy nor Kristin Klingshirn, the other “Bert Show” cast members, commented on Mitchell’s departure.
He had been off the air since late July, and the show on air did not comment about his absence.
After the show, Weiss did not respond to a text asking if he planned to replace Mitchell or why Mitchell left.
Mitchell joined the show in 2018 with no radio experience. He became an integral part of the show as the first and only minority full-time cast member since it launched in 2000.
He has not addressed his status with the “Bert Show” on social media or during his weekly podcast, “In the Moement.” Mitchell did not return a text seeking comment.
The stand-up comic, who has a show scheduled for next month at City Winery Atlanta, signed a three-year extension in 2021 with the “Bert Show,” but it’s unclear how long his contract extension was when he signed again last year.
Three months ago on the “Bert Show,” Mitchell won a contest in which cast members got celebrities to call in and listeners voted on who was the best name. Mitchell, by getting New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson to call in, received a bonus week off from work.
Asked what Mitchell planned to do with his time off, Murphy interjected, saying, “Looking for other jobs?
Klingshirn, part of the “Bert Show” since 2011, added, “He’s already doing that!”
Murphy cracked: “I hope your interview with The Breakfast Club goes great!”
The “Bert Show” has been on Q99.7 since 2000 and has been syndicated in multiple markets since 2010. Weiss, who was recently inducted into the Friends of Georgia Radio Hall of Fame and nominated for the National Radio Hall of Fame, has cycled through cast members over the years.
While Melissa Carter, Brian Moote and Jenn Hobby left with no controversy, Jeff Dauler departed feeling unappreciated in 2015 and Davi Crimmins was let go in 2022 because of tensions with an unnamed cast member.
The “Bert Show” remains a popular morning show staple in Atlanta, especially among women ages 25 to 54.
