Who’s still touring after age 80? Two Beatles, the Stones, Dylan and more

Nelson told AARP in 2023, after his 90th birthday, that “working is really good for me, no matter what kind of show it is.”

Before 84-year-old Bill Medley of The Righteous Brothers performed at Atlanta Symphony Hall in May, he gave The Atlanta Journal-Constitution a simple reason he was still on the road: “The audiences are what keep me going.”

Others coming to town in coming months include Paul McCartney (84), Patti LaBelle (81), Gladys Knight (81) and Rod Stewart (80.)

In descending order of age, here are 20 acts with hundreds of hits among them who are at least 80. (For three bands referenced below, at least two members are 80-plus.)

Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Willie Nelson

Age: 92 (April 29, 1933)

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction: 2023

Upcoming Atlanta date: Friday, Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Last concert in Atlanta: June 21, 2024, Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Sample big hits: “Always on My Mind,” “On the Road Again,” “Whiskey River”

Credit: From frankievallifourseasons.com Credit: From frankievallifourseasons.com

Frankie Valli

Age: 91 (May 3, 1934)

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction: 1990 as part of the Four Seasons

Last concert in Atlanta: Sept. 5, 2024, Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre

Sample big hits: “Grease,” “My Eyes Adored You,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” “Sherry,” “December, 1963″

Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Herb Alpert

Age: 90 (March 31, 1935)

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction: 2006 for his business contributions in the “nonperformer” category

Last concert in Atlanta: Dec. 13, 2024, Buckhead Theatre

Sample big hits: “Tijuana Taxi” “A Taste of Honey,” “This Guy’s in Love With You,” “Rise”

Credit: Jeff Daly/Invision/AP Credit: Jeff Daly/Invision/AP

Englebert Humperdinck

Age: 89 (May 2, 1936)

Last concert in Atlanta: Aug. 16, 2015, Atlanta Symphony Hall

Sample big hits: “Release Me,” “After The Lovin’,” “The Last Waltz,” “A Man Without Love”

Credit: Buddy Guy Credit: Buddy Guy

Buddy Guy

Age: 88 (July 30, 1936)

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction: 2005

Last concert in Atlanta: April 12, 2025, as part of the Experience Hendrix tour at Fox Theatre

Sample big hits: “Feels Like Rain,” “Damn Right, I’ve Got the Blues,” “Stone Crazy”

Credit: Larry Busacca Credit: Larry Busacca

The Oak Ridge Boys

Ages: William Lee Golden, 86 (Jan. 12, 1939); Duane Allen, 82 (April 29, 1943); Richard Sterban, 82 (April 24, 1943)

Country Music Hall of Fame induction: 2015

Last concert near metro Atlanta: Aug. 23, 2024, Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds in Hiawassee

Upcoming concert near metro Atlanta: Sept. 11, Cedartown Performing Arts Center

Sample big hits: “Elvira,” “Bobbie Sue,” “American Made,” “Y’all Come Back Saloon”

Credit: TNS Credit: TNS

Smokey Robinson

Age: 85 (Feb. 19, 1940)

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction: 1987 solo and 2012 as part of The Miracles

Last concert in Atlanta: Oct. 7, 2022, Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre

Sample big hits: “The Tears of a Clown,” “The Tracks of My Tears,” “I Second That Emotion,” “Being With You”

Credit: Allison Dinner/Invision/AP Credit: Allison Dinner/Invision/AP

Tom Jones

Age: 85 (June 7, 1940)

Last concert in Atlanta: May 5, 2019, Atlanta Symphony Hall

Sample big hits: “Delilah,” “It’s Not Unusual,” “Kiss,” “What’s New Pussycat?”

Credit: TNS Credit: TNS

The Beach Boys

Age: Mike Love, 84 (March 15, 1941); Bruce Johnston, 83 (June 27, 1942)

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction: 1988

Last concert in Atlanta: Feb. 26, 2020: Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre

Sample big hits: “Good Vibrations,” “California Girls,” “I Get Around,” “Fun Fun Fun”

Credit: TNS Credit: TNS

Bob Dylan

Age: 84 (May 24, 1941)

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction: 1988

Upcoming Atlanta date: Friday, Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Last time in Atlanta: June 21, 2024, Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Sample big hits: “All Along the Watchtower,” “Like a Rolling Stone,” “Tangled Up in Blue,” “Blowin’ in the Wind”

Credit: Matt Sayles/Invision/AP Credit: Matt Sayles/Invision/AP

Bill Medley of The Righteous Brothers

Age: 84 (Sept. 19, 1940)

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction: 2003 as part of The Righteous Brothers

Last concert in Atlanta: June 1, 2025, Atlanta Symphony Hall

Sample big hits: “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feeling,” “Unchained Melody,” “(You’re My) Soul and Inspiration,” “(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life”

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Dionne Warwick

Age: 84 (Dec. 12, 1940)

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction: 2024

Last concert in Atlanta: Oct. 21, 2023, at Assembly Studios opening party in Doraville

Upcoming concert in Atlanta: Oct. 11, Atlanta Symphony Hall

Sample big hits: “Walk on By,” “Do You Know the Way to San Jose?” “I Say a Little Prayer,” “What the World Needs Now Is Love”

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Ringo Starr

Age: 84 (July 7, 1940)

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame: 1988 as part of The Beatles and 2015 for musical excellence

Last concert in Atlanta: Sept. 27, 2023, The Fox Theatre

Sample big hits: “Photograph,” “With a Little Help From My Friends,” “Yellow Submarine,” “It Don’t Come Easy”

Credit: Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP Credit: Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

Paul McCartney

Age: 83 (June 18, 1942)

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction: 1988 as part of The Beatles and 1999 as a solo artist

Last concert in Atlanta: July 13, 2017, Infinite Energy (now Gas South) Arena in Duluth

Upcoming concerts in Atlanta: Nov. 2-3, State Farm Arena

Sample big hits: “Maybe I’m Amazed,” “Yesterday,” “Let it Be,” “Hey Jude,” “Band on the Run”

Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Barry Manilow

Age: 82 (June 17, 1943)

Songwriters Hall of Fame induction: 2002

Last concert in Atlanta: Jan. 19, 2023, at State Farm Arena

Sample big hits: “Mandy,” “I Write the Songs,” “Copacabana,” “Looks Like We Made It”

Credit: TNS Credit: TNS

Patti LaBelle

Age: 81 (May 24, 1944)

Last concert in Atlanta: Sept. 8, 2024, Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre in Mableton

Upcoming concert in Atlanta: Sept. 20, 2025, State Farm Arena with Stephanie Mills, Gladys Knight and Chaka Khan

Sample big hits: “Lady Marmalade,” “If Only You Knew,” “On My Own,” “New Attitude”

Credit: Amy Harris/Invision/AP Credit: Amy Harris/Invision/AP

The Rolling Stones

Ages: Mick Jagger, 81 (July 26, 1943); Keith Richards, 81 (Dec. 18, 1943); Ronnie Wood, 76 (June 1, 1947)

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction: 1989

Last concert in Atlanta: June 7, 2024, Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Sample big hits: “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction,” “Jumpin’ Jack Flash,” “Start Me Up,” “Brown Sugar”

Credit: RODNEY HO Credit: RODNEY HO

Diana Ross

Age: 81 (March 26, 1944)

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction: 1988 as part of The Supremes

Last concert in Atlanta: May 10, 2024, Cadence Bank Amphitheatre in Chastain Park

Sample big hits: “I’m Coming Out,” “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough,” “You Can’t Hurry Love,” “Upside Down”

Credit: Amy Harris/Invision/AP Credit: Amy Harris/Invision/AP

Gladys Knight

Age: 81 (May 28, 1944)

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction year: 1996 with the Pips

Last concert in Atlanta: Oct. 21, 2023, at Assembly Studios opening party in Doraville

Upcoming concert in Atlanta: Sept. 10 at State Farm Arena with Chaka Khan, Stephanie Mills and Patti Labelle

Sample big hits: “Midnight Train to Georgia,” “I Heard it Through the Grapevine,” “Neither One of Us”

Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Rod Stewart

Age: 80 (Jan. 10, 1945)

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction: 1994 as a solo artist and 2012 as a member of Faces.

Last concert in Atlanta: Aug. 31, 2022, Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Upcoming concert in Atlanta: Aug. 1, Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Sample big hits: “Tonight’s the Night,” “You’re In My Heart,” “Maggie May,” “Do Ya Think I’m Sexy?”