Who’s still touring after age 80? Two Beatles, the Stones, Dylan and more

Dionne Warwick, Gladys Knight in the same lineup this September
Willie Nelson, 92, and Bob Dylan, 84, will perform Friday at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre at Alpharetta. (AP/File)

For any musician born before the end of World War II, the rigors of touring don’t get easier.

But that hasn’t stopped several legendary acts with hits going back to the 1960s and 1970s from hitting airports, sleeping in hotel beds and traipsing across stages to sing their biggest songs before adoring (and often equally aging) fans.

Take 84-year-old Bob Dylan and 92-year-old Willie Nelson, two legendary singers and composers who still tour incessantly. Their Ameris Bank Amphitheatre concert Friday in Alpharetta comes just 13 months after their last visit to the same venue. Lawn tickets start at $67.20 on Ticketmaster.

Nelson told AARP in 2023, after his 90th birthday, that “working is really good for me, no matter what kind of show it is.”

Before 84-year-old Bill Medley of The Righteous Brothers performed at Atlanta Symphony Hall in May, he gave The Atlanta Journal-Constitution a simple reason he was still on the road: “The audiences are what keep me going.”

Others coming to town in coming months include Paul McCartney (84), Patti LaBelle (81), Gladys Knight (81) and Rod Stewart (80.)

In descending order of age, here are 20 acts with hundreds of hits among them who are at least 80. (For three bands referenced below, at least two members are 80-plus.)

Country music legend Willie Nelson told AARP that ”working is really good for me, no matter what kind of show it is." (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

Willie Nelson

Age: 92 (April 29, 1933)

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction: 2023

Upcoming Atlanta date: Friday, Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Last concert in Atlanta: June 21, 2024, Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Sample big hits: “Always on My Mind,” “On the Road Again,” “Whiskey River”

Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons performed at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre last year. (courtesy of frankievallifourseasons.com)

Frankie Valli

Age: 91 (May 3, 1934)

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction: 1990 as part of the Four Seasons

Last concert in Atlanta: Sept. 5, 2024, Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre

Sample big hits: “Grease,” “My Eyes Adored You,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” “Sherry,” “December, 1963″

Herb Albert performed in Atlanta just six months ago, at Buckhead Theatre. (Charles Sykes/Invision for Harlem School of the Arts/AP Images)

Herb Alpert

Age: 90 (March 31, 1935)

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction: 2006 for his business contributions in the “nonperformer” category

Last concert in Atlanta: Dec. 13, 2024, Buckhead Theatre

Sample big hits: “Tijuana Taxi” “A Taste of Honey,” “This Guy’s in Love With You,” “Rise”

Englebert Humperdinck hasn't been here in a decade, but he is still touring. (Jeff Daly/Invision/AP)

Englebert Humperdinck

Age: 89 (May 2, 1936)

Last concert in Atlanta: Aug. 16, 2015, Atlanta Symphony Hall

Sample big hits: “Release Me,” “After The Lovin’,” “The Last Waltz,” “A Man Without Love”

Buddy Guy was just in Atlanta in April. (Courtesy of Buddy Guy)

Buddy Guy

Age: 88 (July 30, 1936)

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction: 2005

Last concert in Atlanta: April 12, 2025, as part of the Experience Hendrix tour at Fox Theatre

Sample big hits: “Feels Like Rain,” “Damn Right, I’ve Got the Blues,” “Stone Crazy”

Joe Bonsall (from left), Duane Allen, William Lee Golden and Richard Sterban make up the Oak Ridge Boys. Bonsall died last year at 76. (Larry Busacca/Getty Images)

The Oak Ridge Boys

Ages: William Lee Golden, 86 (Jan. 12, 1939); Duane Allen, 82 (April 29, 1943); Richard Sterban, 82 (April 24, 1943)

Country Music Hall of Fame induction: 2015

Last concert near metro Atlanta: Aug. 23, 2024, Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds in Hiawassee

Upcoming concert near metro Atlanta: Sept. 11, Cedartown Performing Arts Center

Sample big hits: “Elvira,” “Bobbie Sue,” “American Made,” “Y’all Come Back Saloon”

Smokey Robinson hasn't been to the Atlanta area in about three years, but he's still on the road. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Smokey Robinson

Age: 85 (Feb. 19, 1940)

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction: 1987 solo and 2012 as part of The Miracles

Last concert in Atlanta: Oct. 7, 2022, Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre

Sample big hits: “The Tears of a Clown,” “The Tracks of My Tears,” “I Second That Emotion,” “Being With You”

It's not unusual to see 85-year-old Tom Jones still performing. (Allison Dinner/Invision/AP)

Tom Jones

Age: 85 (June 7, 1940)

Last concert in Atlanta: May 5, 2019, Atlanta Symphony Hall

Sample big hits: “Delilah,” “It’s Not Unusual,” “Kiss,” “What’s New Pussycat?”

Octogenarians Bruce Johnston (left) and Mike Love of the Beach Boys perform in California in 2020. (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

The Beach Boys

Age: Mike Love, 84 (March 15, 1941); Bruce Johnston, 83 (June 27, 1942)

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction: 1988

Last concert in Atlanta: Feb. 26, 2020: Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre

Sample big hits: “Good Vibrations,” “California Girls,” “I Get Around,” “Fun Fun Fun”

Bob Dylan, 84, will take the stage in Atlanta on Friday. (Christopher Polk/Getty Images for VH1/TNS)

Bob Dylan

Age: 84 (May 24, 1941)

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction: 1988

Upcoming Atlanta date: Friday, Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Last time in Atlanta: June 21, 2024, Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Sample big hits: “All Along the Watchtower,” “Like a Rolling Stone,” “Tangled Up in Blue,” “Blowin’ in the Wind”

Bill Medley, of The Righteous Brothers, performed just last month at Atlanta Symphony Hall. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision for The Society of Singers/AP Images)

Bill Medley of The Righteous Brothers

Age: 84 (Sept. 19, 1940)

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction: 2003 as part of The Righteous Brothers

Last concert in Atlanta: June 1, 2025, Atlanta Symphony Hall

Sample big hits: “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feeling,” “Unchained Melody,” “(You’re My) Soul and Inspiration,” “(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life”

Dionne Warwick will perform in Atlanta this October. (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Dionne Warwick

Age: 84 (Dec. 12, 1940)

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction: 2024

Last concert in Atlanta: Oct. 21, 2023, at Assembly Studios opening party in Doraville

Upcoming concert in Atlanta: Oct. 11, Atlanta Symphony Hall

Sample big hits: “Walk on By,” “Do You Know the Way to San Jose?” “I Say a Little Prayer,” “What the World Needs Now Is Love”

Ringo Starr, 84, is one of two Beatles still performing. (George Walker IV/AP)

Ringo Starr

Age: 84 (July 7, 1940)

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame: 1988 as part of The Beatles and 2015 for musical excellence

Last concert in Atlanta: Sept. 27, 2023, The Fox Theatre

Sample big hits: “Photograph,” “With a Little Help From My Friends,” “Yellow Submarine,” “It Don’t Come Easy”

Paul McCartney is the other octogenarian Beatle who continues to perform. (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP 2022)

Paul McCartney

Age: 83 (June 18, 1942)

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction: 1988 as part of The Beatles and 1999 as a solo artist

Last concert in Atlanta: July 13, 2017, Infinite Energy (now Gas South) Arena in Duluth

Upcoming concerts in Atlanta: Nov. 2-3, State Farm Arena

Sample big hits: “Maybe I’m Amazed,” “Yesterday,” “Let it Be,” “Hey Jude,” “Band on the Run”

Not only does he write the songs, but Barry Manilow still performs them. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Barry Manilow

Age: 82 (June 17, 1943)

Songwriters Hall of Fame induction: 2002

Last concert in Atlanta: Jan. 19, 2023, at State Farm Arena

Sample big hits: “Mandy,” “I Write the Songs,” “Copacabana,” “Looks Like We Made It”

Patti LaBelle will perform Sept. 20 at State Farm Arena. (Paul Morigi/Getty Images for AIDS Healthcare Foundation/TNS)

Patti LaBelle

Age: 81 (May 24, 1944)

Last concert in Atlanta: Sept. 8, 2024, Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre in Mableton

Upcoming concert in Atlanta: Sept. 20, 2025, State Farm Arena with Stephanie Mills, Gladys Knight and Chaka Khan

Sample big hits: “Lady Marmalade,” “If Only You Knew,” “On My Own,” “New Attitude”

Ronnie Wood (from left), Mick Jagger and Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones are still touring. (Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

The Rolling Stones

Ages: Mick Jagger, 81 (July 26, 1943); Keith Richards, 81 (Dec. 18, 1943); Ronnie Wood, 76 (June 1, 1947)

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction: 1989

Last concert in Atlanta: June 7, 2024, Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Sample big hits: “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction,” “Jumpin’ Jack Flash,” “Start Me Up,” “Brown Sugar”

Ain't no mountain high enough to keep Diana Ross from performing. (Rodney Ho/AJC)

Diana Ross

Age: 81 (March 26, 1944)

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction: 1988 as part of The Supremes

Last concert in Atlanta: May 10, 2024, Cadence Bank Amphitheatre in Chastain Park

Sample big hits: “I’m Coming Out,” “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough,” “You Can’t Hurry Love,” “Upside Down”

Gladys Knight performs at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival in April and will be onstage in September at State Farm Arena. (Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Gladys Knight

Age: 81 (May 28, 1944)

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction year: 1996 with the Pips

Last concert in Atlanta: Oct. 21, 2023, at Assembly Studios opening party in Doraville

Upcoming concert in Atlanta: Sept. 10 at State Farm Arena with Chaka Khan, Stephanie Mills and Patti Labelle

Sample big hits: “Midnight Train to Georgia,” “I Heard it Through the Grapevine,” “Neither One of Us”

Tonight's the night? No, but Aug. 1 will be when Rod Stewart returns to town. (Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Rod Stewart

Age: 80 (Jan. 10, 1945)

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction: 1994 as a solo artist and 2012 as a member of Faces.

Last concert in Atlanta: Aug. 31, 2022, Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Upcoming concert in Atlanta: Aug. 1, Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Sample big hits: “Tonight’s the Night,” “You’re In My Heart,” “Maggie May,” “Do Ya Think I’m Sexy?”

