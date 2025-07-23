Who’s still touring after age 80? Two Beatles, the Stones, Dylan and more

For any musician born before the end of World War II, the rigors of touring don’t get easier.
But that hasn’t stopped several legendary acts with hits going back to the 1960s and 1970s from hitting airports, sleeping in hotel beds and traipsing across stages to sing their biggest songs before adoring (and often equally aging) fans.
Take 84-year-old Bob Dylan and 92-year-old Willie Nelson, two legendary singers and composers who still tour incessantly. Their Ameris Bank Amphitheatre concert Friday in Alpharetta comes just 13 months after their last visit to the same venue. Lawn tickets start at $67.20 on Ticketmaster.
Nelson told AARP in 2023, after his 90th birthday, that “working is really good for me, no matter what kind of show it is.”
Before 84-year-old Bill Medley of The Righteous Brothers performed at Atlanta Symphony Hall in May, he gave The Atlanta Journal-Constitution a simple reason he was still on the road: “The audiences are what keep me going.”
Others coming to town in coming months include Paul McCartney (84), Patti LaBelle (81), Gladys Knight (81) and Rod Stewart (80.)
In descending order of age, here are 20 acts with hundreds of hits among them who are at least 80. (For three bands referenced below, at least two members are 80-plus.)
Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
Willie Nelson
Age: 92 (April 29, 1933)
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction: 2023
Upcoming Atlanta date: Friday, Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Last concert in Atlanta: June 21, 2024, Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Sample big hits: “Always on My Mind,” “On the Road Again,” “Whiskey River”
Credit: From frankievallifourseasons.com
Credit: From frankievallifourseasons.com
Frankie Valli
Age: 91 (May 3, 1934)
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction: 1990 as part of the Four Seasons
Last concert in Atlanta: Sept. 5, 2024, Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre
Sample big hits: “Grease,” “My Eyes Adored You,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” “Sherry,” “December, 1963″
Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
Herb Alpert
Age: 90 (March 31, 1935)
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction: 2006 for his business contributions in the “nonperformer” category
Last concert in Atlanta: Dec. 13, 2024, Buckhead Theatre
Sample big hits: “Tijuana Taxi” “A Taste of Honey,” “This Guy’s in Love With You,” “Rise”
Credit: Jeff Daly/Invision/AP
Credit: Jeff Daly/Invision/AP
Englebert Humperdinck
Age: 89 (May 2, 1936)
Last concert in Atlanta: Aug. 16, 2015, Atlanta Symphony Hall
Sample big hits: “Release Me,” “After The Lovin’,” “The Last Waltz,” “A Man Without Love”
Credit: Buddy Guy
Credit: Buddy Guy
Buddy Guy
Age: 88 (July 30, 1936)
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction: 2005
Last concert in Atlanta: April 12, 2025, as part of the Experience Hendrix tour at Fox Theatre
Sample big hits: “Feels Like Rain,” “Damn Right, I’ve Got the Blues,” “Stone Crazy”
Credit: Larry Busacca
Credit: Larry Busacca
The Oak Ridge Boys
Ages: William Lee Golden, 86 (Jan. 12, 1939); Duane Allen, 82 (April 29, 1943); Richard Sterban, 82 (April 24, 1943)
Country Music Hall of Fame induction: 2015
Last concert near metro Atlanta: Aug. 23, 2024, Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds in Hiawassee
Upcoming concert near metro Atlanta: Sept. 11, Cedartown Performing Arts Center
Sample big hits: “Elvira,” “Bobbie Sue,” “American Made,” “Y’all Come Back Saloon”
Credit: TNS
Credit: TNS
Smokey Robinson
Age: 85 (Feb. 19, 1940)
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction: 1987 solo and 2012 as part of The Miracles
Last concert in Atlanta: Oct. 7, 2022, Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre
Sample big hits: “The Tears of a Clown,” “The Tracks of My Tears,” “I Second That Emotion,” “Being With You”
Credit: Allison Dinner/Invision/AP
Credit: Allison Dinner/Invision/AP
Tom Jones
Age: 85 (June 7, 1940)
Last concert in Atlanta: May 5, 2019, Atlanta Symphony Hall
Sample big hits: “Delilah,” “It’s Not Unusual,” “Kiss,” “What’s New Pussycat?”
Credit: TNS
Credit: TNS
The Beach Boys
Age: Mike Love, 84 (March 15, 1941); Bruce Johnston, 83 (June 27, 1942)
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction: 1988
Last concert in Atlanta: Feb. 26, 2020: Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre
Sample big hits: “Good Vibrations,” “California Girls,” “I Get Around,” “Fun Fun Fun”
Credit: TNS
Credit: TNS
Bob Dylan
Age: 84 (May 24, 1941)
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction: 1988
Upcoming Atlanta date: Friday, Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Last time in Atlanta: June 21, 2024, Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Sample big hits: “All Along the Watchtower,” “Like a Rolling Stone,” “Tangled Up in Blue,” “Blowin’ in the Wind”
Credit: Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Credit: Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Bill Medley of The Righteous Brothers
Age: 84 (Sept. 19, 1940)
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction: 2003 as part of The Righteous Brothers
Last concert in Atlanta: June 1, 2025, Atlanta Symphony Hall
Sample big hits: “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feeling,” “Unchained Melody,” “(You’re My) Soul and Inspiration,” “(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life”
Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Dionne Warwick
Age: 84 (Dec. 12, 1940)
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction: 2024
Last concert in Atlanta: Oct. 21, 2023, at Assembly Studios opening party in Doraville
Upcoming concert in Atlanta: Oct. 11, Atlanta Symphony Hall
Sample big hits: “Walk on By,” “Do You Know the Way to San Jose?” “I Say a Little Prayer,” “What the World Needs Now Is Love”
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Ringo Starr
Age: 84 (July 7, 1940)
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame: 1988 as part of The Beatles and 2015 for musical excellence
Last concert in Atlanta: Sept. 27, 2023, The Fox Theatre
Sample big hits: “Photograph,” “With a Little Help From My Friends,” “Yellow Submarine,” “It Don’t Come Easy”
Credit: Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP
Credit: Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP
Paul McCartney
Age: 83 (June 18, 1942)
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction: 1988 as part of The Beatles and 1999 as a solo artist
Last concert in Atlanta: July 13, 2017, Infinite Energy (now Gas South) Arena in Duluth
Upcoming concerts in Atlanta: Nov. 2-3, State Farm Arena
Sample big hits: “Maybe I’m Amazed,” “Yesterday,” “Let it Be,” “Hey Jude,” “Band on the Run”
Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
Barry Manilow
Age: 82 (June 17, 1943)
Songwriters Hall of Fame induction: 2002
Last concert in Atlanta: Jan. 19, 2023, at State Farm Arena
Sample big hits: “Mandy,” “I Write the Songs,” “Copacabana,” “Looks Like We Made It”
Credit: TNS
Credit: TNS
Patti LaBelle
Age: 81 (May 24, 1944)
Last concert in Atlanta: Sept. 8, 2024, Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre in Mableton
Upcoming concert in Atlanta: Sept. 20, 2025, State Farm Arena with Stephanie Mills, Gladys Knight and Chaka Khan
Sample big hits: “Lady Marmalade,” “If Only You Knew,” “On My Own,” “New Attitude”
Credit: Amy Harris/Invision/AP
Credit: Amy Harris/Invision/AP
The Rolling Stones
Ages: Mick Jagger, 81 (July 26, 1943); Keith Richards, 81 (Dec. 18, 1943); Ronnie Wood, 76 (June 1, 1947)
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction: 1989
Last concert in Atlanta: June 7, 2024, Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Sample big hits: “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction,” “Jumpin’ Jack Flash,” “Start Me Up,” “Brown Sugar”
Credit: RODNEY HO
Credit: RODNEY HO
Diana Ross
Age: 81 (March 26, 1944)
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction: 1988 as part of The Supremes
Last concert in Atlanta: May 10, 2024, Cadence Bank Amphitheatre in Chastain Park
Sample big hits: “I’m Coming Out,” “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough,” “You Can’t Hurry Love,” “Upside Down”
Credit: Amy Harris/Invision/AP
Credit: Amy Harris/Invision/AP
Gladys Knight
Age: 81 (May 28, 1944)
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction year: 1996 with the Pips
Last concert in Atlanta: Oct. 21, 2023, at Assembly Studios opening party in Doraville
Upcoming concert in Atlanta: Sept. 10 at State Farm Arena with Chaka Khan, Stephanie Mills and Patti Labelle
Sample big hits: “Midnight Train to Georgia,” “I Heard it Through the Grapevine,” “Neither One of Us”
Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP
Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP
Rod Stewart
Age: 80 (Jan. 10, 1945)
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction: 1994 as a solo artist and 2012 as a member of Faces.
Last concert in Atlanta: Aug. 31, 2022, Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Upcoming concert in Atlanta: Aug. 1, Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Sample big hits: “Tonight’s the Night,” “You’re In My Heart,” “Maggie May,” “Do Ya Think I’m Sexy?”
