Doug Turnbull, who left WSB radio last year after 20 years, is trying his hand at TV for the first time on 11Alive.
His role will be outside the studio, driving to worst-case traffic sites in the mornings and then covering transportation issues during the day.
“We love the idea of putting him out in the field and have Doug be Doug,” said Carol Fowler, 11Alive’s director of content. “He has a big personality and knows traffic as well as anybody in Atlanta.”
This will be the first time he has been on TV regularly, but he produced radio host Mark Arum on Channel 2 Action News when Arum did morning traffic there, so he is familiar with the contours of how TV works.
Credit: 11ALiVE
Credit: 11ALiVE
Rachel Cox-Rosen, who has a University of Miami bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism, recently joined 11Alive as an in-studio traffic reporter in the mornings, replacing Christopher “Crash” Clark, who left at the end of 2024 after 11 years and is back doing morning traffic for radio station 99X.
Cox-Rosen comes from WINK News in Fort Myers, Florida, where she served as a news and traffic anchor.
Turnbull and Cox-Rosen will effectively tag team traffic in the mornings, Fowler said.
“This is a way for us to cover traffic in a unique way,” she said.
Turnbull will continue to write his weekly Gridlock Guy column for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, which he began penning in 2017. The column will also appear on 11Alive.com.
“I am so grateful for that column,” Turnbull said. “It helped keep me on the radar and showed I can do a variety of stories, not just spot traffic reports.”
Turnbull, an avid racing fan, will also remain as the NASCAR turn announcer and pit reporter for the Performance Racing Network and cohost of the “Five to Go” podcast.
