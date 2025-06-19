In 2021, after hosting a Juneteenth dinner celebrating Atlanta’s Black leaders and tastemakers, Janell Stephens got inspired to accomplish one goal: bring the energy of Essence Festival to Atlanta.
Stephens, the owner of Georgia-based hair care brand Camille Rose, wanted to create an event that amplified “Black excellence” — similar to Essence magazine’s annual festival for music and culture that’s held in New Orleans.
“Since Atlanta is home of music, it has so much culture here,” Stephens said. “I told my team, ‘You know what? Let let’s bring Essence to Atlanta and pay homage to the ATLiens and all of the musicians that originated here.”
That was the impetus for Beauté Noir Fest, a celebration of Black beauty and culture held during Juneteenth weekend. Past performers have included Goodie Mob, MC Lyte and Anycia. The fifth annual event will be at Pullman Yards on Saturday. Atlanta R&B singer Mariah the Scientist is slated to headline.
Credit: Photo courtesy of Beauté Noir Festival
Credit: Photo courtesy of Beauté Noir Festival
Beauté Noir will mark Mariah the Scientist’s first hometown performance since the release of her hit single “Burning Blue.” The song, which dropped in May, became the singer’s first solo Billboard Hot 100 entry, debuting at No. 25.
Neil Sneider is the founder of Agenda Studios, an Atlanta-based event production agency that is responsible for securing talent at Beauté Noir. He said the singer’s performance will be a special moment for the city.
“Being from Atlanta and from Decatur, I thought it was only fitting (to get) one of the biggest artists from my side of town,” Sneider said.
Other performers on Saturday include Sonny Digital, Foogieraw, Zeddy Will, Toosie and Chxrry.
The festival will also feature roughly 20 vendors, a fashion showcase, hair battles and other activations.
Organizers are expecting in the neighborhood of 3,000 attendees. Stephens said she wants the festival to feel like a safe space.
“People will be greeted with a big hug. They’ll have fun, be safe, laugh and bring their family to shop, eat and dance.”
If you go
Beauté Noir Fest
1-10 p.m. Saturday. $60-120. Pullman Yards. 225 Rogers St. NE, Atlanta. eventbrite.com.
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
Credit: AP
