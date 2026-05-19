WSB-TV adds 3 p.m. newscast, bumps ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ to 1:05 a.m.

Kelly Clarkson — pictured during the Friday, May 15, 2026, episode of "The Kelly Clarkson Show" — has decided to leave her show after seven seasons. (Courtesy of Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)

Clarkson is leaving her show after seven seasons at the end of August.

Clarkson is leaving her show after seven seasons at the end of August.

Earlier this year, Clarkson said she was ending her show after seven seasons to focus on her family. New episodes are set to air through the end of August.

WSB-TV has brought back its 3 p.m. newscast this week, bumping “The Kelly Clarkson Show” to 1:05 a.m.

Padma Lakshmi (left) visits "The Kelly Clarkson Show" on an episode that aired Friday, May 1, 2026. (Courtesy of Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)

Clarkson has two children, ages 11 and 9, with former husband Brandon Blackstock, who died last year at age 48. She will be joining the next season of “The Voice” this fall as a coach along with Adam Lambert, Queen Latifah and Riley Green.

WSB-TV, in a statement, said it was “sorry when Kelly Clarkson made the decision to step away from her daily show due to personal reasons. The station decided to move her show to late night due to limited new episodes, fill-in hosts, and repeats on the schedule in June, July, and August.”

The station has not officially decided what program will take the 3 p.m. slot come fall.