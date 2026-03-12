Georgia News Ossabaw Island exhibit: ‘Center of all creation’ off the coast of Georgia New art exhibit at Savannah’s Telfair Museums places the barrier island, made famous by Eleanor Torrey ‘Sandy’ West, among the nation’s most important artist colonies. Erin Dunn (left) and Beryl Gilothwest are the curators of the upcoming "Off the Coast of Paradise: Artists and Ossabaw Island, 1961-Now" exhibit on display March 13 to Sept. 6 at Telfair Museum's Jepson Center in Savannah. (Sarah Peacock for the AJC)

By Amy Paige Condon – For the AJC 13 minutes ago link copied

SAVANNAH — Erin Dunn and Beryl Gilothwest were in a wilderness of their own making. Surrounded by bright white walls plastered temporarily with schematics and text earlier this month, with valuable pieces of art being unpacked and set on the floor until they could be hung, the duo was witnessing the fruits of more than two years’ labor. “Off the Coast of Paradise: Artists and Ossabaw Island, 1961-Now” opens Saturday at Telfair Museums’ Jepson Center . The retrospective exhibit places the 26,000-acre, undeveloped Georgia barrier island near Savannah among the most important artist colonies of the 20th century.

Dunn, curator of modern and contemporary art at Savannah’s Telfair Museums, sought to show that the grand narrative of American art has significant local ties. “Art is made everywhere, and a lot of artists found inspiration in our landscape, so we should take pride of place about that.” Between 1961 and 1982, marquee names in American arts, sciences and letters — Ralph Ellison, Agnes Denes, Ross McElwee, Suzanne Jackson, Sally Mann — traveled by boat to Ossabaw Island for the Ossabaw Island Project and Genesis, immersive multidisciplinary residency programs founded by Eleanor Torrey “Sandy” West and her second husband, artist and filmmaker Clifford West. The early morning sun breaks through the clouds over Ossabaw Island. The Georgia barrier island south of Savannah was home to Native Americans for 4,000 years before the arrival of Europeans in the 16th century. (Curtis Compton/AJC) Sandy West envisioned the 1926 Spanish Colonial mansion built by her parents as a winter home and the pristine landscape of salt marshes, tidal rivers, freshwater ponds, hardwood hammocks, ancient oaks and pine stands as a “catalyst” for visionary philosophical, artistic and scientific creation. The paradox that the lush and peaceful surroundings also harbored the violent history of enslavement offered visiting artists further nuance for contemplation.

West, an heiress-turned-conservationist, sold the 26,000-acre island to Georgia in 1978 so it could be preserved. She lived on the island for three decades until 2016 and died in 2021 on her 108th birthday. The state legislature in 2024 approved $7 million to renovate the “Torrey West House,” the nearby “Little Torrey House” writers’ retreat and a garage once used as an art studio.

Eleanor Torrey "Sandy" West, during a 2006 visit at the age of 93, walks her dog Toby past Horseshoe Slough on the Bradley River, one of her favorite spots on Ossabaw Island. (Curtis Compton/AJC) RELATED Sandy West, doyenne of Ossabaw Island, dead at 108 RELATED There’s a renewed push on Ossabaw Island to find and preserve coastal Georgia history Dunn tapped Gilothwest, Sandy and Clifford’s grandson, as an essential research partner and curator. Their accompanying publication, also entitled “Off the Coast of Paradise,” is the first scholarly exploration of the impact of the Ossabaw Island Project and Genesis. It documents “the history that has never been told before,” said Gilothwest, who straddled his personal history and professional life as an art historian. “It’s really based on both the history that I was uniquely able to dig through in my dad’s basement and all of my grandmother’s stuff on the island, and then use that to help find all of these artists that, even having been on Ossabaw since I was a little kid, I had never heard of and had no idea they’d been on Ossabaw,” added Gilothwest, who is the deputy director of research and exhibitions at the Calder Foundation in New York. Jack Leigh (1948–2004); Oak Limb Reflections, 2002; pigmented inkjet print; High Museum of Art, Atlanta; Purchase with funds from Paul Miller, Mrs. Robert 0. Levitt, Phillip and Patricia Laney, and V. Tomm Frungillo, 2021.364; © Jack Leigh Collection. (Courtesy Telfair Museums) A presentation of ephemera Gilothwest and Dunn uncovered includes the Ossabaw Island Project’s logo stamp designed by Clifford West and the bespoke midcentury-style matchbooks that were practical keepsakes — and ubiquitous around the Torrey West mansion. The matchbox typeface ultimately inspired the publication’s title font. A photograph by Mann that Gilothwest found tucked in a book on his grandmother’s shelves is framed and hanging in the exhibit.

These brief bits find themselves among the fine art works curated from 32 of the hundreds of painters, sculptors, illustrators and photographers who have traveled to Ossabaw Island over the past 65 years. Each piece was inspired in some way by the artists’ immersion in the dense and sometimes dangerous terrain to become an expression of the island’s environmental, cultural, social, spiritual and emotional magic. The late minimalist sculptor Anne Truitt had the epiphany that she was also a writer during her residency. The journal she kept while on Ossabaw was later published as “Daybook: The Journal of an Artist.” Harry Bertoia (1915-1978); Untitled, 1966; bronze and stone; The Ossabaw Island Foundation; © 2025 Estate of Harry Bertoia / Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York (courtesy Telfair Museums) Metalworker and designer Harry Bertoia visited Ossabaw for the first time in 1961 and was mesmerized “by the constant battle of the elements,” so much so that when he was exploring metal casting at a Connecticut factory soon after his trip, an overflow of molten ingot recalled his Ossabaw experience, and he developed an entirely new form of bronze work called “spill-casting.” A textured, treelike sculpture he created using this technique sat on a table in the West’s living room for years and will be on display at the Jepson. Sandy and Clifford’s home movies and listening stations that showcase the voices of those who worked and lived on the island add texture to the exhibit. A Telfair-commissioned film that grapples with the island’s darker history, “Venus of Ossabaw” by Allison Janae Hamilton , will screen nightly on the façade of the Jepson Center — another way to bring this remote place closer to the public, Dunn said.