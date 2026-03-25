Georgia Entertainment Scene 50th Atlanta Film Festival features more local filmmakers, individual support Foundation, government and corporate support are all down. The Atlanta Film Festival celebrates its 50th year running from April 23 to May 2, 2026. (AJC file photo)

One-third of the films in this year’s Atlanta Film Festival have Georgia connections, the most in its half-century history, according to Christopher Escobar, executive director of the Atlanta Film Society since 2011. “We started this 50 years ago to showcase local talent as well as the latest and greatest from around the world,” said Escobar at a preview party Monday at the Tara Theatre. “We normally have 20-25% with local ties, so to have that much from Georgia is gratifying.”

The festival runs from April 23 to May 2, with all events happening at the Tara Theatre and Plaza Theatre, both owned by Escobar. In all, 154 films will be featured this year from 5,500 submissions, which is down from a peak of 8,000 a few years ago. “There is a general downturn in how many independent films are being made,” he said. But he believes this didn’t impact the quality of the films they chose. Carrie Preston arrives at the 31st Annual Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, at The Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, Calif. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) In a nod to its rich past, the festival will also bring back filmmakers who previously made their mark at the festival such as Georgia native Ray McKinnon (“The Accountant,” “Deadwood”), Athens native James Ponsoldt (“The Circle,” “Shrinking”), Macon native Carrie Preston (“True Blood,” “Elsbeth”) and Craig Zobel (“Mare of Easttown,” “The Penguin”), who grew up in Atlanta.

Former Atlanta resident and Academy Award-nominated documentary filmmaker Mark Mori will feature “Baristas vs Billionaires,” a new documentary chronicling early efforts to unionize Starbucks.

RELATED What’s filming in Georgia now? ‘Love is Blind,’ ‘Sistas,’ ‘Family Feud’ Mori was a union steelworker in Midtown Atlanta before his film “Building Bombs” opened during the 1989 festival, and he credits the festival experience with helping launch his filmmaking career. “‘Building Bombs’ took five years, and the Atlanta film community supported it,” Mori said in a brief interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I remember we filled up the Woodruff Arts Center and got a standing ovation.” Escobar said attendance hit a record high last year, and he expects to bring in even more people this year. He also said individual giving to the festival has continued to rise. But fundraising from corporations and foundations is way down.

“It’s the worst corporate support we’ve had in 20 years,” he said. “Lowest amount of foundation support we’ve had in 10 years.” And he is chastened to see both the state of Georgia and the federal government’s National Endowment for the Arts decide to give his festival no money at all. That’s a loss of more than $35,000. Guest Christopher Escobar, owner of the Tara and Plaza theaters, is seen during a pre-taped interview for City Lights at WABE in Atlanta on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) The festival, which in recent years has generated as much as $1.2 million, will have to operate this year with less than $1 million, he said: “We are down 25% to put on what is supposed to be the biggest film festival in town.” But Escobar said moviegoers hopefully won’t notice. “My weight, hairline and sleep will feel it,” Escobar said, “But all of our staff is rolling up our sleeves and more members are chipping in in ways they never have before. Supporters are stepping up.”

Here are a few of the marquee films that will be at the festival: “Rose of Nevada” — A mysterious boat returns to a village 30 years after vanishing. Two men join its crew, hoping for better fortune. After one voyage, they find themselves transported back in time, mistaken for the original crew. “Power Ballad” ― This comedy features Rick (Paul Rudd), a washed-up wedding singer, and Danny (Nick Jonas), a fading boy band star, who bond over music and a late-night jam session. When Danny turns Rick’s song into a hit, Rick sets out to reclaim the recognition he believes he deserves.

“Obsession” ― After breaking the mysterious “One Wish Willow” to win his crush’s heart, a hopeless romantic gets exactly what he asked for. However, he soon discovers that some desires come at a dark and sinister price in this horror movie. “I Want Your Sex” ― This erotic satire follows a young man (Cooper Hoffman) who becomes the sexual muse for a provocative artist (Olivia Wilde), leading to a tumultuous journey of obsession, power and crime.

“Carolina Caroline” ― In this romantic thriller, a young woman (Samara Weaving) joins a charming con man (Kyle Gallner) on the run, leaving a trail of crime and passion as they hustle through the Southeast in search of her estranged mother. “Late Fame” ― In this drama, Willem Dafoe plays legendary New York poet Ed Saxberger, whose forgotten works captivate an eccentric group of young creatives, reigniting his artistic passion. Their intrigue intertwines with the bewitching presence of actress Gloria (Greta Lee). “Silent Friend” ― Set in the botanical garden of a medieval town in Germany, this film follows a single gingko tree through three loosely connected stories in different eras: 1908, 1972 and 2020.