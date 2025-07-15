The Southern vampire lore behind Oscars favorite 'Sinners'
The Oscar‑nominated film “Sinners” isn’t the first vampire movie to draw its power from the American South — and it won’t be the last as the Academy Awards spotlight the genre’s resurgence. The region’s deep Southern Gothic roots, from the haunted streets of New Orleans to the moss‑draped corners of Savannah, have long shaped stories of desire, danger and the undead. Over centuries, European vampire folklore blended with Creole and African mythologies, creating a uniquely Southern mix of superstition and fear. The AJC’s Najja Parker explores how these cultural layers helped define the South’s supernatural identity — one that continues to fuel today’s vampire shows, movies and modern genre storytelling. Credits: AJC | AP | “Sinners” / Warner Bros. | “Interview with the Vampire” / Warner Bros. “Interview with the Vampire” / AMC | “Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter” / Twentieth Century Fox | “True Blood” / HBO | Marcie LaCerte for the AJC | Getty Images | Bibliothèque Nationale de France | Historic New Orleans Collection
How the AJC picks the best-dressed lawmakers under the Gold Dome
Every year, Georgia lawmakers hope to land on Maya's Best-Dressed list. Credits: Alyssa Pointer, Hyosub Shin, Arvin Temkar, Natrice Miller/AJC
A world record attempt turns into a MARTA reality check
Three men raced all 38 MARTA stations chasing a Guinness record. Credits & Sources: AJC | Joabe Barbosa | Sara Gregory/AJC
McBath presses Noem on treatment of Georgia amputee in ICE detention
Rep. Lucy McBath questioned Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem over the reported treatment of a Georgia man who has been in ICE custody. Credits: AJC | AP
Atlanta’s first wind phone finds a permanent home at Oakland Cemetery
A wind phone has no dial tone but lets you grieve. Created in 2010, Atlanta’s first sits at Oakland Cemetery, offering a quiet, healing space.