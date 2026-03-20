Things to do Your guide to festivals sprouting up across metro Atlanta this spring Here are 12 events that collectively offer arts and crafts, parades, music, performances, midway rides, home tours, food and more. The offbeat Inman Park Festival parade, where gnomes are a big thing, features colorfully costumed marchers, floats, bands and more. The 2026 festival in the historic intown Atlanta neighborhood is April 24-26. (Courtesy of Inman Park Festival Marketing/William Byrd)

By Mary Caldwell – For the AJC 1 hour ago link copied

Spring, which officially arrives Friday, means pollen, flowers in bloom, the start of baseball season, warmer temperatures and plenty of festivals to bring the fun to Atlanta. Whether you’re looking to browse and buy some art, would love to watch or march in a quirky parade, are craving some baklava or simply want to get out and enjoy the season, there are likely several festivals you’ll want to put on your to-do list. Here are a dozen promising ones from which to choose:

The Brookhaven Cherry Blossom Festival, scheduled for March 28-29, brings lots of musicians to the stage and also includes an artists’ market and more. (Courtesy of Brookhaven Cherry Blossom Festival) RELATED Your guide to music breezing across metro Atlanta this spring Brookhaven Cherry Blossom Festival Brookhaven’s annual festival includes music, an artists’ market, a Kidz Zone with inflatables, a Classic Car Show, food and more. Scheduled performers include The Head and the Heart, Max McNown, Shawn Mullins & Angie Aparo, Soul Asylum and Natasha Bedingfield. 8 a.m. 5K; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. festival March 28 and 29. Free festival admission, Kidz Zone inflatables admission $10 per child for all-day play. Blackburn Park, 3493 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Brookhaven. 404-637-0500, brookhavenga.gov.

Performers including Soorya Ensemble will take the stage at the Atlanta Dogwood Festival held April 10-12. (Courtesy of Atlanta Dogwood Festival)

Art takes center stage at Festival on Ponce with more than 125 displays of fine arts and crafts, folk and outsider art. A children’s area and food and beverages also will be available. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. April 11 and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. April 12. Free admission. Olmsted Linear Park, 1451 Ponce de Leon Ave., Atlanta. festivalonponce.com. Big Shanty Festival Kennesaw celebrates its 50th Big Shanty Festival with 250 arts and crafts vendors, 30 food vendors, entertainment on multiple stages and a Fun-Fare Kids Zone. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. April 18 and noon-5 p.m. April 19. Free admission. Downtown Kennesaw. 770-424-8274, kennesawbigshantyfestival.com.

Set for April 22-26, the Lemonade Days Festival in Dunwoody includes midway rides, a food court, beer garden, Chalk Art Station and more. (Courtesy of Dunwoody Preservation Trust Lemonade Days Festival) Dunwoody Preservation Trust Lemonade Days Festival The Lemonade Days Festival brings five days of fun to Dunwoody with more than 20 midway rides, a food court, beer garden, pony rides, petting zoo, Chalk Art Station and more. 4-10 p.m. April 22-24, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. April 25 and noon-6 p.m. April 26. Free admission, $25 for unlimited ride wristband on Wednesday, April 22, $35 from April 23-26. Ride tickets $1.25 each or $25 for a sheet of 25. Brook Run Park, 4770 N. Peachtree Road, Dunwoody. 770-668-0401, dunwoodypreservationtrust.org. A colorful and quirky parade is one of the highlights of the Inman Park Festival and Tour of Homes, April 24-26. (Courtesy of Inman Park Festival and Tour of Homes)

Inman Park Festival and Tour of Homes Highlights of the Inman Park Festival include huge artist and street markets, a Tour of Homes, three stages of music and a Dance Festival featuring Ballethnic, Full Radius Dance, The Georgia Ballet, Monica Hogan Danceworks and Terminus Modern Ballet Theatre. The Little Gnome Zone will keep the youngest festivalgoers busy with inflatables and face painting, and plenty of food options will be offered. And don’t miss the festival’s colorful, quirky parade starting at 2 p.m. April 25 from Edgewood Avenue and Spruce Street. Noon-4 p.m. April 24-26 Tour of Homes. $35 presale, $40 event weekend. 11 a.m. festival April 25 and April 26. Free admission. Inman Park neighborhood, Atlanta. festival.inmanpark.org. International Festival Johns Creek celebrates its cultural diversity at an International Festival with traditional food from international restaurants and food trucks, an eclectic lineup of musicians and other performers, a global marketplace and a Kids Corner with fun activities that help them learn about different cultures.

Noon-6 p.m. May 2. Free admission. Fields across from Atlanta Athletic Club, 1930 Bobby Jones Drive, Johns Creek. 678-512-3202, johnscreekga.gov. May-Retta Daze May-Retta Daze is held every year on the first weekend in May and features exhibitors and artists showcasing their handmade goods, acoustic music performances, a kids zone and festival food. And since May 2 is also Kentucky Derby day, the fun includes an all-walking parade through festival streets with participants dressed in their Derby finery with elaborate hats. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. May 2 and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. May 3. Free admission. Glover Park at Historic Marietta Square, 50 N. Park Square NE, Marietta. 770-794-5601, mariettaga.gov. Authentic Greek foods are a popular staple of the annual Marietta Greek Festival, which will be held May 15-17. (Courtesy of Marietta Greek Festival)

Marietta Greek Festival The annual festival invites attendees to be Greek for a day (or three) by indulging in authentic Greek foods and enjoying a marketplace, dance and music performances in the outdoor amphitheater and guided church tours. 4-10:30 p.m. May 15, 11 a.m.-10:30 p.m. May 16 and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. May 17. Holy Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church, 3431 Trickum Road, Marietta. 770-924-8080, mariettagreekfestival.com. Kirkwood Spring Fling & Tour of Homes Fun at this annual fundraiser for the Kirkwood Neighbors Organization includes a 5K, tour of homes, Wing Fling, kids area, artist market and an entire street lined with food trucks and carts.

Noon-8 p.m. May 16. Free admission. Kids area wristband $20, Wing Fling $40, Tour of Homes $30. Bessie Branham Park, 2051 Delano Drive NE, Atlanta, historickirkwood.org. Duluth Arts Festival The work of approximately 85 artists — including painters, photographers, sculptors, glass artists and more — will be available for browsing and buying at the festival, which also offers artist demonstrations, acoustic music, dance performances and gourmet food trucks with healthy alternatives. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. May 16 and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. May 17. Free admission. Duluth Town Center, 3167 Main St., Duluth. duluthartsfestival.com. Flying Colors Butterfly Festival