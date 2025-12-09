AJC Headline House Takes Over Krog Street Market Dec. 12-14

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (AJC) is bringing its award-winning journalism and multiplatform storytelling to life with the launch of the AJC Headline House, an immersive three-day pop-up experience open to the public at Krog Street Market, Dec. 12-14. Designed as a vibrant convergence of culture, community, and food, the AJC Headline House will showcase the AJC’s mission to inform, inspire and empower generations of curious minds through distinctive journalism, storytelling and thought-provoking commentary, all wrapped in a distinctive southern accent.

The AJC Headline House will feature conversations across multiple days between AJC journalists and some of Atlanta’s most fascinating, innovative and influential people. The line-up so far includes:

Andrew Young , Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations

, Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Ángel Cabrera , President, Georgia Institute of Technology

, President, Georgia Institute of Technology Morgan Shaw Parker , President and Chief Operating Officer, WNBA’s Atlanta Dream

, President and Chief Operating Officer, WNBA’s Atlanta Dream Lauren Amos , Owner/Founder, Antidote, and curator of VIKTOR & ROLF at the High Museum

, Owner/Founder, Antidote, and curator of VIKTOR & ROLF at the High Museum Amelia DeLuca , Chief Sustainability Officer, Delta Air Lines

, Chief Sustainability Officer, Delta Air Lines Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Chief Medial Correspondent, CNN

Interviews at the AJC Headline House are subject to change. Additional speakers will be announced in the coming days.

The AJC Headline House will feature new and original multimedia art installations telling the 157-year history of the AJC as Atlanta’s newspaper of record and its ambitious transformation into a modern digital media company. Guests will also be able to sample food and bites from Atlanta-area businesses: Little Tart Bakeshop, Crave Pie Studio, and Portrait Coffee.

The AJC Headline House will open with a preview night exclusively for VIPs, media and creators on Thursday, Dec. 11 from 6:30-8:30 PM. Media and creators interested in covering the AJC Headline House must register ahead of time with the AJC’s communications team via press@ajc.com.

Event Details

Dates: Dec. 12–14, 2025 / 10 AM – 7PM, ET

Preview Night (Dec. 11): VIPs, partners, media and AJC staff

Open to the public: Dec. 12-14

Location: Krog Street Market (99 Krog St. NE, Atlanta, GA 30307)

About The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

For over 157 years, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has been the South’s source for culture, community, and news for curious minds. Today, the AJC tells stories across platforms that empower its audience to understand and engage with their world. With a commitment to accuracy, accountability, and innovation, the AJC is building on its legacy to redefine what a local news brand can be. Learn more about us here and explore the AJC’s essential and engaging reporting, newsletters, podcasts, videos and more at AJC.com and the AJC app.

The AJC Press Room is maintained by the AJC’s communications team and gives readers a behind-the-scenes look at our people, products and programming. Follow us on Instagram and X for more updates.

For media inquiries, send us a note at press@ajc.com.