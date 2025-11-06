Erick Erickson named opinion contributor for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Erick Erickson, conservative commentator and host of the Erick Erickson Show nationwide, made his debut as a opinion contributor for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution today.

In “ Democrats are hungry, Republicans complacent and all politics is national ,” Erickson argues that 2025 election was a ‘perfect storm’ for Democrats, Republican infighting contributed to losses, and that Georgia Governor Brian Kemp will not be able to help in 2026 like he did in 2022.

He writes, “Republicans would be smart to understand Democrats are hungry. Democrats might nominate former Republican Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan not because they really like him, but because they think he can win. In 2018, Democratic gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams came close to Kemp in the general election because voters saw Kemp more as a proxy for Trump than his own man, and suburban voters might have voted for Trump over Harris in 2024, but they still do not really care for him. In 2026, the Republican nominee will need to be his own man, like Kemp in 2022, and not just a proxy for Trump. Ground game will matter. Republican infighting will matter. Trump will matter.”

“ Democrats are hungry, Republicans complacent and all politics is national ,” is published now at AJC.com. Erickson’s first opinion piece for the AJC was published on Sept. 12: “ Americans must defend our nation’s freedoms and reject political violence. ”

The AJC opinion section is committed to reflecting a wide range of perspectives that shape public discourse in Georgia and beyond. Readers are encouraged to submit letters to the editor. Letters of 250 words max can be sent to letters@ajc.com . Please include full name, and city or town.

The AJC Press Room is maintained by the AJC’s communications team and gives readers a behind-the-scenes look at our people, products and programming. Follow us on Instagram and X for more updates.

For media inquiries, send us a note at press@ajc.com.