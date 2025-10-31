AJC Wins Big at the 2025 GEMA Awards

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution made a powerful debut at the 2025 GEMA Awards in Los Angeles, taking home 10 awards across marketing and design categories, a remarkable achievement for its first year participating. The GEMA Awards, formerly known as the Promax Awards, celebrate excellence in news and entertainment marketing and design.

In several categories, the AJC won both Gold and Silver, a testament to the strength and consistency of the creative team’s work. These honors reflect the bold storytelling, innovative design, and strategic marketing that is defining the AJC’s brand evolution.

The AJC earned 4 Gold and 6 Silver awards in the Local category, including recognition in:

Brand Image Campaign

🥈 Silver — We Write for the Greater Atlanta Campaign

Integrated Campaign

🥇 Gold — We Write for the Greater Atlanta Campaign

Website or App Promotion

🥈Silver — AJC.com

Out-of-Home Ad or Campaign

🥇 Gold — We Write for the Greater Atlanta Campaign

Premium/Specialty Items/Press Kits

🥈 Silver — UATL & Atlanta Dream Partnership

Use of Design

🥇 Gold — UATL Launch

🥈 Silver — AJC Rebrand Promo

Motion Graphics

🥇 Gold — AJC Rebrand Promo

🥈 Silver — UATL Launch

Marketing Video/Sizzle Reel/Presentation

🥈 Silver — AJC Rebrand

