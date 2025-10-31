Awards
Awards

AJC Wins Big at the 2025 GEMA Awards

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s brand marketing made a powerful debut at the 2025 GEMA Awards in Los Angeles, earning 10 awards.
Ernie Suggs featured in a brand marketing campaign for the AJC.

Credit: AJC Marketing

Credit: AJC Marketing

Ernie Suggs featured in a brand marketing campaign for the AJC.
By Hugo Rojo
1 hour ago

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution made a powerful debut at the 2025 GEMA Awards in Los Angeles, taking home 10 awards across marketing and design categories, a remarkable achievement for its first year participating. The GEMA Awards, formerly known as the Promax Awards, celebrate excellence in news and entertainment marketing and design.

In several categories, the AJC won both Gold and Silver, a testament to the strength and consistency of the creative team’s work. These honors reflect the bold storytelling, innovative design, and strategic marketing that is defining the AJC’s brand evolution.

The AJC earned 4 Gold and 6 Silver awards in the Local category, including recognition in:

Brand Image Campaign

🥈 Silver — We Write for the Greater Atlanta Campaign

Integrated Campaign

🥇 Gold — We Write for the Greater Atlanta Campaign

Website or App Promotion

🥈Silver — AJC.com

Out-of-Home Ad or Campaign

🥇 Gold — We Write for the Greater Atlanta Campaign

Premium/Specialty Items/Press Kits

🥈 Silver — UATL & Atlanta Dream Partnership

Use of Design

🥇 Gold — UATL Launch

🥈 Silver — AJC Rebrand Promo

Motion Graphics

🥇 Gold — AJC Rebrand Promo

🥈 Silver — UATL Launch

Marketing Video/Sizzle Reel/Presentation

🥈 Silver — AJC Rebrand

The AJC Press Room is maintained by the AJC’s communications team and gives readers a behind-the-scenes look at our people, products and programming. Follow us on Instagram and X for more updates about the AJC.

For media inquiries, reach us at press@ajc.com.

About the Author

Hugo Rojo is the head of communications for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Follow Hugo Rojo on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

Los Angeles Chargers running back Kimani Vidal reaches for a pass during an NFL football training camp Saturday, July 26, 2025, in El Segundo, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)

Credit: AP

Peach State Products weekly recap: Top 5 games from former Georgia HS athletes

The latest highlights from former Georgia high school football players and athletes who are continuing at the collegiate and pro level.

The $190 million makeover of Cobb Galleria Centre will bring a new name

The Cobb-Marietta Coliseum & Exhibit Hall Authority announced the new name for the convention hall it owns and operates near Cumberland Mall, northwest of Atlanta.

Community support at heart of Atlanta law firm’s 140-year success

Attorneys and staff at Atlanta law firm King & Spalding are completing 140 community service projects to mark the firm's 140th anniversary.

The Latest

The AJC, The Atlanta Press Club, the Association of Health Care Journalists and SPJ Georgia present Bending Without Breaking at the AJC offices in Atlanta on Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025. (Ben Gray for the AJC)

Credit: Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal

INSIDE AJC

AJC’s Jeremy Redmon on ‘Bending Without Breaking’

INSIDE AJC

Inside the AJC’s award-winning “Politically Georgia” episode on Jimmy Carter’s legacy

ANNOUNCEMENTS

AJC Unveils “The Atlanta 50,” A Must-Try Guide to Metro Atlanta’s Unique Dining Experiences

Featured

(Photo Illustration: Philip Robibero / AJC | Source: Getty, Unsplash)

Credit: Philip Robibero / AJC

MARTA and Beltline rail two big transportation items on mayor’s agenda

While reaffirming his commitment to building light rail along the Beltline, Mayor Dickens says the first segment should go where transportation needs are greatest: SW Atlanta.

Georgia women face geographic gaps in prenatal care

Fewer than half of Georgia's counties have a full-time OB-GYN, according to data analyzed by the AJC, and many women lack the time and money to make regular prenatal visits.

Ex-Stonecrest mayor accused of lying about prison time to run for City Council

Jason Lary, who spent more than two years in prison after he admitted pocketing COVID relief money, allegedly claimed he was not a convicted felon in pre-election paperwork.