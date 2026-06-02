Business Cobb snags HQ of major home services company that promises nearly 400 jobs Authority Brands, a portfolio of 15 home service brands, is moving from Maryland to a new headquarters near The Battery Atlanta. Authority Brands' new headquarters will be at 200 Galleria Parkway in Cobb County. (Courtesy of Cobb Galleria Centre)

By Mirtha Donastorg 18 minutes ago Share

What do a pet waste management company, a junk hauling service and disaster restoration specialists have in common? Soon, their parent company will be based in metro Atlanta. Authority Brands, a portfolio of 15 home service brands, is moving its headquarters from Maryland to Cobb County. Gov. Brian Kemp announced the planned relocation Tuesday and said the company will bring 390 new jobs and a $13 million investment over the next several years.

“We’re proud that Authority Brands has chosen to relocate to the No. 1 state for business, where our pro-jobs approach and strong workforce help companies succeed,” Kemp said in a statement. The move is the latest in a string of corporate relocations to metro Atlanta announced in recent months, including a software company for faith-based institutions, an AI startup and the U.S. headquarters of Yamaha Motor Co. Authority Brands is the franchisor for pet waste disposal company DoodyCalls, the Junkluggers, Mister Sparky electricians and other companies. Its new, 48,000-square-foot headquarters will be at 200 Galleria Parkway, near the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre and across I-75 from The Battery Atlanta and Truist Park. Most of the company’s new roles will be in operations, information technology, finance and marketing.

“Metro Atlanta gives us access to exceptional talent, a business environment built for growth, and a community that understands what it means to build something,” Jay Caiafa, CEO of Authority Brands, said in the statement.