AJC, Georgia Public Library Service Partner to Expand Digital Access to Local News

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is partnering with the Georgia Public Library Service to provide free digital access to AJC.com for the more than 4.9 million active public library cardholders across 60 Georgia public library systems.
Anyone connected to Wi-Fi at Georgia’s public libraries on mobile devices, tablets or computers will be able to read unlimited digital content from the AJC on their browsers including breaking news, politics, investigations, sports and culture, for free. The initiative covers all cardholders and is designed to expand access to trusted local news statewide.
As part of the rollout, the AJC will make available a special new subscriber offer to library cardholders at participating libraries for access outside of the library. The AJC and GPLS will support the offer through a revenue sharing arrangement. Participating libraries will receive a revenue share for any new subscriptions they help generate.
This statewide initiative reflects the AJC’s mission to serve all of Georgia with fact-based, in-depth reporting and GPLS’s commitment to ensure all Georgians have access to the same high-quality library programming and services, no matter where they live.
For more information on how to access AJC.com through your local library, click here.
