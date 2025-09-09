Our Story: PR about the AJC
Our Story: PR about the AJC

AJC, Georgia Public Library Service Partner to Expand Digital Access to Local News

ajc.com

Credit: AJC

Credit: AJC

By The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
52 minutes ago

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is partnering with the Georgia Public Library Service to provide free digital access to AJC.com for the more than 4.9 million active public library cardholders across 60 Georgia public library systems.

Anyone connected to Wi-Fi at Georgia’s public libraries on mobile devices, tablets or computers will be able to read unlimited digital content from the AJC on their browsers including breaking news, politics, investigations, sports and culture, for free. The initiative covers all cardholders and is designed to expand access to trusted local news statewide.

As part of the rollout, the AJC will make available a special new subscriber offer to library cardholders at participating libraries for access outside of the library. The AJC and GPLS will support the offer through a revenue sharing arrangement. Participating libraries will receive a revenue share for any new subscriptions they help generate.

This statewide initiative reflects the AJC’s mission to serve all of Georgia with fact-based, in-depth reporting and GPLS’s commitment to ensure all Georgians have access to the same high-quality library programming and services, no matter where they live.

For more information on how to access AJC.com through your local library, click here.

###

Press contact

Hugo Rojo, Head of Communications

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

press@ajc.com

Read more news about the AJC on the Our Story page

About the Author

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
More Stories

Keep Reading

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's printing presses are shown. The AJC's last print edition will be Dec. 31, 2025. (Joey Ivansco/AJC)

Credit: AJC

LISTEN

AJC Publisher Andrew Morse on the end of the print newspaper

AJC Publisher Andrew Morse talks about the end of the newspaper's print edition and what changes are in store for the digital version.

2h ago

Former AJC investigative editor recognized nationally for four-decade career

Lois Norder directed investigations exposing fraud and abuse in housing, health care, education and the prison system.

Republican lawmakers push for hand-marked ballots in November election

Lawmakers overseeing Georgia's election laws called for a test-run of hand-marked paper ballots this fall, a move away from touchscreen voting.

The Latest

ajc.com

Credit: Courtesy of the

The AJC “teams up” with Georgia High School Football Daily

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution to Become Exclusively Digital in January 2026

AJC’s UATL expands multimedia footprint with new flagship podcast “It’s UATL”

Featured

This image from video provided by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement via DVIDS shows manufacturing plant employees waiting to have their legs shackled at the Hyundai Motor Group’s electric vehicle plant, Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025, in Ellabell, Ga. (Corey Bullard/U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement via AP)

Credit: Corey Bullard/AP

South Korean nationals detained in Georgia’s Hyundai raid to be released

Only "some administrative procedures remain" before the South Korean nationals arrested Thursday in Georgia will be released, according to a South Korean official.

Trump’s tax law boosts safety net for farmers, but tariff uncertainty lingers

President Donald Trump's "Big Beautiful Bill" bolsters farm subsidies, but uncertainty over tariffs could undermine some of those benefits.

Winning tickets sold in Powerball jackpot as 4 Georgia players earn $100K

A player in Missouri and another in Texas will share the $1.79 billion Powerball prize, the second largest in Powerball history.