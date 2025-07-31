The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Hires Rod Beard as Sports Editor

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has hired Rod Beard as its new senior sports editor. In his new role, Beard will oversee all pro sports reporting and commentary across the AJC’s print, digital and social platforms, deepening coverage of professional athletics throughout Georgia.

Beard brings more than 20 years of experience from The Detroit News, where he had deep roots, starting as a paper-route carrier then becoming an award-winning sports journalist. He earned his degree in communication and English literature from the University of Michigan. He joined The News as an early member of its online team then became a member of the sports desk. He covered the Detroit Pistons for seven years and chronicled Michigan basketball for five years, including the Wolverines’ storied run to the 2013 national championship game played in Atlanta.

Beyond the byline, Beard’s competitive spirit was forged in Academic Games, a challenging “brain sport” in which he and his teams captured dozens of state and national titles. Today he serves as executive director of the Academic Games Leagues of America and is enshrined in its Hall of Fame, applying the same strategic rigor to newsroom leadership.

“I’m joining the AJC’s talented sports team at a time when news storytelling is changing,” said Beard on July 11, 2025. “From high-school fields to pro arenas, I look forward to amplifying the voices of athletes and fans across Georgia and using digital and social platforms to connect people across the Southeast to the teams and players they love.”

AJC Editor-in-Chief Leroy Chapman Jr. said that Beard will ensure readers get timely, in-depth stories that capture the joy and drama of every game. “Rod’s deep roots in sports journalism, his digital-first mindset and his record of championship-caliber reporting make him the perfect guide for our expanded sports coverage,” Chapman said.

Beard, also an avid tennis player—and occasional pickleball competitor—serves on the district board of the United States Tennis Association. The Michigan native now lives in Atlanta.

