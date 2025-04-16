For the second time in less than six months, WABE has laid off staff as the Trump administration is looking to cut funding for NPR and PBS.
The public news operation, which features a variety of TV, radio and digital news and programming, cut nine employees last November and trimmed another six this week, according to spokesperson Sherri Daye Scott. She said this move was in anticipation of a tougher 2026 fiscal year.
“WABE, like many nonprofits, is consolidating resources to weather uncertain economic times,” the station said in a statement released Tuesday. “These changes are designed to streamline operations, foster collaboration, and ensure long-term sustainability while continuing to serve Atlanta with trusted journalism and original content.”
NPR reported Tuesday that the Trump administration has drafted a memo to Congress outlining its plan to end nearly all federal funding for public media through the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, a private nonprofit corporation created by Congress in 1967 that runs NPR and PBS. The House and Senate control funding.
On Monday, the Trump administration in a statement said NPR and PBS “spread radical, woke propaganda disguised as ‘news.’”
Scott wouldn’t identify specific names of the departed employees “out of respect for their privacy.” No on-air hosts are leaving.
Separately, WABE housing reporter Stephannie Stokes left last Friday on her own. Her position will not be filled.
Jennifer Dorian, chief executive officer and former Turner Broadcasting executive, took over WABE in 2020 and grew staff from 72 to 98 in 2024. The cutbacks place WABE’s full-time head count at 85, including 22 in the newsroom.
Scott said nearly 90% of WABE’s funding comes from Atlantans, including local companies and individuals: “While proposed federal cuts are concerning, we remain focused on serving our community with trusted journalism powered by local support and unwavering commitment to public media.”
A few days ago, WABE changed its social media lead graphic to say, “Protect Public Media.”
In its most recent 990 financial report it is required to file each year to the IRS for the fiscal year ending 2023, WABE reported $1,694,233 in government grants on revenues of $20,934,565.
WABE uses plenty of NPR programming on its radio station, including “Morning Edition,” “Fresh Air” and “All Things Considered,” and shows like “PBS News Hour” and “Nova” for its TV station.
After breaking even for fiscal year 2024, WABE was running about 3% behind anticipated revenues for the fiscal year ending June 30. Scott said she hopes a strong April fund drive will close that gap.
A spokesperson for Georgia Public Broadcasting, a public news and information operation for the entire state based in Midtown Atlanta, said on Wednesday morning she needed to talk to CEO Bert Wesley Huffman before releasing any comment regarding the Trump administration’s moves against NPR and PBS.
