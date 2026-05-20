Access Atlanta 20 free things to do in metro Atlanta in June From comedy shows and museums to experiences in nature, the city is alive with opportunity. Will Coil of Smyrna keeps watch over wife Maria Louise Coil's local landmark art at the Virginia-Highland Summerfest. (Courtesy of David Tulis)

By Elizabeth Green – For Access Atlanta 20 minutes ago Share

Summer’s heating up across metro Atlanta, and the city, as usual, does not disappoint, with free activities for the whole family. From comedy shows and museums to experiences in nature, the city is alive with opportunity. Here are our free picks for June:

Summer reading comedy magic show There’s nothing like a little magic on a summer afternoon. Come see magician Ken Scott at the Peachtree Corners branch of the Gwinnett Public Library for a show packed with jokes, tricks, storytelling and music. Location: Gwinnett Public Library - Peachtree Corners Branch; Date: June 1; Time: 10:30 a.m.; Website: gwinnettpl.libnet.info Historic Oakland Foundation 50th Anniversary Celebration This is your chance to give back to Oakland Cemetery. As part of the 50th Anniversary of the Historic Oakland Foundation, there will be a week during which volunteers can take time to do much-needed work on the grounds. On June 2, work will take place on the gardens, and on June 3, the project will be headstone cleaning. Location: Oakland Cemetery; Dates: June 2-3; Times: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Website: Signup form

Underground Comedy Club Come out and enjoy some great local comedy at Underground Atlanta. The Underground Comedy Club presents open mic comedy June 5 on Dolo’s Stage. Laugh the night away — or you might end up performing!

Location: Underground Comedy Club; Date: June 5; Times: 10:30 p.m. (signup), 11 p.m. (show begins); Website: undergroundatlanta.com Dunwoody Nature Center: Free First Saturdays This exploration of the reptiles that call Georgia home provides a great opportunity for family fun. Interact with live reptiles and learn how to observe them respectfully and safely. Location: Dunwoody Nature Center; Date: June 6; Time: 10 a.m.; Website: dunwoodynature.org Roswell Lavender Festival Browse the wares of artists and makers working in paint, fiber, wood, metal, glass and more. Situated on the grounds of historic house museum Barrington Hall and featuring an overarching lavender theme, this festival is a great way to usher in summer. Location: Barrington Hall; Date: June 6; Times: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Website: roswell365.com

Virginia-Highland Summerfest This two-day celebration in one of Atlanta’s best-loved neighborhoods is back. You’ll find activities catering to every member of the family, with live music, a 5K road race and tot trot, an artist market with a kids’ zone, and plenty of food and drink options. It’s a great way to spend the weekend! Location: Virginia Highland; Dates: June 6-7; Times: 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. (Saturday), 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Sunday); Website: vahi.org Museums on Us Bank of America cardholders can receive one free general admission ticket to the National Center for Civil and Human Rights as part of the Museums on Us program June 6 and 7. Tour immersive exhibits detailing life from the Reconstruction era right up to the human rights challenges still facing us globally today. Location: National Center for Civil and Human Rights; Dates: June 6-7; Times: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Saturday); noon to 5 p.m. (Sunday); Website: civilandhumanrights.org Beats on the Streets Stroll and dine in downtown Lawrenceville and catch the sounds of live DJs. This is one installment of 12 evenings of live music in the DTL on Thursdays.

Location: Downtown Lawrenceville square; Date: June 11; Times: 6-10 p.m.; Website: downtownlawrencevillega.com Decatur WatchFest Decatur is taking the World Cup watching experience to the next level. A series of concerts will accompany Decatur WatchFest, which kicks off June 11 in Decatur Square and runs 34 days with community watch parties along the way. See the website for a full schedule of events. Location: Decatur Square; Date: June 11; Time: Times vary - see website; Website: decaturwatchfest26.com Greggie and the Jets Catch this nationally renowned Elton John tribute band as they belt all the Rocket Man’s tunes from popular hits to deep cuts. Parking and admission are free; no coolers, outside alcoholic beverages or food, or smoking. Friendly, leashed dogs are welcome. Location: Lou Sobh Amphitheater; Date: June 12; Times: 8-10 p.m.; Website: cityofcumming.net

Makers Market at the Mill Don’t miss this curated shopping experience at The Mill on Etowah. You’ll find lots of wares from local makers and crafters. Location: The Mill on Etowah; Date: June 13; Times: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Website: facebook.com Game of Shrooms The whimsical wackiness of this once-a-year event makes it worth the drive to High Falls State Park about an hour south of Atlanta. You’ll search for artists’ mushroom-themed art in public spaces using hints from social media. And you’ll get to keep your finds! Location: High Falls State Park; Date: June 13; Time: All day; Website: visitforsythga.com Rose Library open house series: Sports History The Stuart A. Rose Manuscript, Archives, and Rare Book Library, situated on the 10th floor of the Robert W. Woodruff Library on Emory University Campus, will host a free look at sports-related archival items in honor of the World Cup. This is part of an open house series that occurs the third Tuesday of each month.

Location: Stuart A. Rose Manuscript, Archives, and Rare Book Library; Date: June 16; Times: 1-3 p.m.; Website: libraries.emory.edu Yoga at the Mill on Etowah Emma Uvena leads beginner-friendly yoga on the green at the Mill on Etowah in Canton. Come outside for a midweek reset, whether you’re an experienced yogi or you’ve never tried it before. Location: The Mill on Etowah; Date: June 17; Time: 6 p.m.; Website: facebook.com Lawrenceville Movie Club: ‘Space Jam’ Trek the family out to the Lawrenceville Lawn to catch this free flick. “Space Jam” will screen as the June movie in Lawrenceville Movie Club’s summer series. You’ll find food trucks on-site for dinner. Location: Lawrenceville Lawn; Date: June 17; Time: movie begins at dusk; Website: downtownlawrencevillega.com

The 14th Annual Juneteenth Parade and Music Festival Atlanta’s much-anticipated Juneteenth celebration will include the Juneteenth Atlanta Freedom Parade June 20 beginning at 10 a.m., stepping off near the King Center, traveling north along Boulevard NE, proceeding north on Monroe Drive, then west on 10th Street, with a conclusion at Piedmont Park. The festival, which runs from June 19 to 21, also includes a Father’s Day celebration, a youth soccer tournament, a 5K run and a car show. Location: Piedmont Park; Dates: June 19-21; Time: Event times vary - check website; Website: juneteenthatl.com Zumba/hip hop cardio on the Beltline This comprehensive approach to dance fitness, led by Dawn Peck, gives participants of all fitness levels a chance to pick up Zumba and hip hop moves. It’s stress relief and social opportunity rolled into one. The June 20 class will feature a Juneteenth theme. The June 27 class will be a Caribbean celebration, and the June 30 class is a soul line dance edition. Location: Grant Park Greenspace F; Dates: June 20, 27 and 30; Times: 7-8 p.m.; Website: beltline.org Family martial arts It’s martial arts for the whole family at the Northside branch of the Fulton County Library! Enjoy the afternoon learning together as part of the library’s summer reading program.