Aging in Atlanta 10 Southern hiking trails that everyone can explore this season Step outside, breathe in the crisp air and discover your next adventure. The Middle Prong Trail is abundant in flora and fauna, making the spring and fall its most popular seasons. (Courtesy of Leonard Garrison)

By Judith Garrison – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 1 hour ago Share

Spring delivers all the fresh-air feels. It’s the perfect season to lace up your hiking boots and allow the outdoors to rejuvenate your senses. Whether you’re chasing breathtaking vistas, peaceful forest paths, or a simple stroll with the family, the South is full of trails for all ages and abilities. So step outside, breathe in the crisp air and discover your next adventure.

A person jogs on the Beltline by Inman Park in Atlanta on Wednesday, March 19, 2025. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) Atlanta Beltline Over 22 miles of the Atlanta Beltline navigate through Atlanta neighborhoods, parks and green spaces. The Eastside Trail, the most popular three-mile portion connecting the Historic Fourth Ward and Piedmont Park, provides paved and concrete paths. The trail is most enjoyable during the mornings to walk at your own pace without heavy pedestrian traffic. Access at Edgewood Avenue. Silver Comet Trail

Connecting local communities, the Silver Comet Trail is over 60 miles long and traverses through Cobb, Paulding and Polk counties. Nonmotorized, the paved trail is ADA accessible, which makes it ideal for all levels. Access at the Mavell Road Trailhead in Smyrna.

Anna Ruby Falls Located in North Georgia near Unicoi State Park, the moderate walk to Anna Ruby Falls leads to a duo of toppling waterfalls. The trail (one-mile round-trip) is paved, making it ideal for older walkers. Along the way, benches are available to pause as you ascend to two wooden viewing platforms. RELATED 6 fall hikes in and around Atlanta to help color your world Brasstown Bald For a moderate hike, climb to Brasstown Bald near Hiawassee, Georgia’s tallest peak. Not a long hike (half-mile), but the paved path is uphill from the start. The 360-degree, four-state view at the summit makes the climb worth the effort. Hemlock Falls

A two-mile moderate hike, Hemlock Falls, located in Rabun County, furnishes a whitewater reward. Begin at the Moccasin Creek State Park trailhead, gaining elevation with each step. The trail is a natural surface, not paved, but relatively flat. Smithgall Woods State Park Near Helen, the Smithgall Woods Trail system extends over 23 miles. Walk beside trout streams (Dukes Creek) and blooming rhododendrons, a stunning hike year-round. Access the main trailhead at the visitors center. If you’re overnighting in a park cottage, accessing a trail might be as simple as stepping out the back door. Zach Cross, followed by his wife Grayson and father Tim, hikes up Springer Mountain to the Southern terminus of the Appalachian Trail to start his thru-hike, Monday, May 1, 2023. (Ben Gray for the AJC) Appalachian Trail

Smaller portions of the Appalachian Trail, like Tray Mountain and Three Forks to Long Creek Falls, provide the thrill of the trail without its challenges. According to Ann Simonelli of the Appalachian Trail Conservancy, “Both day hikes are out-and-back routes under two miles, round-trip, with a picturesque destination at each turnaround point. They have gentle or minimal elevation gain and non-technical terrain.” Linville Falls Trail at Linville Gorge, NC The short one-mile Linville Falls Trail delivers extraordinary views of waterfalls and mountain ranges on the Blue Ridge Parkway. Its wide, partially paved path makes it ideal for everyone who wants to view one of the most photographed spots in the Carolinas. Begin your hike at Linville Falls Visitor Center with a gentle climb on the out-and-back trail. RELATED Explore Atlanta’s natural wonders with these local trails Biltmore Estate Trails, NC A walk through the grandeur of the estate primes you to explore the grounds. The estate offers 22 miles of mixed-use trails of varying skill levels. Easy hikes include the garden paths, which are spectacular in spring. For more moderate hikes, experience the Lagoon Trail, a three-mile trip that begins and ends at Antler Hill Village, or the Farm Trail, totaling six miles that extends along the perimeter of the grounds.