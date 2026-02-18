Being vulnerable is the key to moving forward in life

It takes more inner strength to open up to someone else and allow yourself to be vulnerable than to shut down and push others away. (Courtesy of Aarón Blanco Tejedor/Unsplash)

Being vulnerable doesn’t mean becoming a doormat and letting others walk all over you. Being vulnerable doesn’t make you look bad either. Those who wear their hearts on their sleeve are more attractive than people who hide their feelings and don’t allow the deeper meaning of any given situation or relationship to enter. It means that your heart and head are ready to accept the emotions that come with leading a full life.

Many people think that being vulnerable is a weakness. In fact, it takes more inner strength to open up to someone else and allow yourself to be vulnerable than to shut down and push others away.

Being vulnerable means allowing yourself to be sensitive to what’s going on around and within you. Giving yourself the gift of really feeling alive and present in the moment is a wonderful thing. And this is true even if your feelings have been hurt. Opening up and looking for the source of your pain will help you heal.

There is such a thing as being too vulnerable, which happens when someone is very depressed or anxious or has been traumatized. If everything makes you cry or scares you, then you need to do what’s necessary to get your life back in balance. You may need medical attention, or it may just mean that you need to give yourself an extended break. I know many people who have taken time off work or cut back on their activities, so they could get their strength back and feel less threatened by the world. But these are cases of extreme vulnerability and not the kind that most of us have to deal with.

For the rest of us, being openhearted and trusting may sometimes lead to hurt feelings, which can be unpleasant. However, it’s very important that you allow yourself to feel those feelings and release them. Holding on to the pain will only make you less available to others in the future and less comfortable with yourself.

Some folks can only cry and let out their feelings while being moved by someone else’s story. This is why going to a dark theater and crying your eyes out is actually a healthy activity — and of course you can do it at home too. The important thing is to let those feelings out for some fresh air every now and then. Otherwise, you can become emotionally blocked and not experience the fullness of being alive.