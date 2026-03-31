Aging in Atlanta Spend spring break with the grandkids along the South Carolina coast A spring escape full of fun and coastal adventures. A sunset kayak tour with J & L Kayaks in North Myrtle Beach is a peaceful way to end your day. (Courtesy of Karon Warren)

By Karon Warren – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 49 minutes ago Share

With spring break just around the corner, now is a great time to explore South Carolina’s coast. From North Myrtle Beach to the Hammock Coast, families will find more than enough to entertain everyone in their travel party. Commune with nature on the North Strand While the sand and surf offer plenty of action on the North Strand, there are other ways to enjoy the great outdoors in North Myrtle Beach. See the beach from a new perspective as you go horseback riding on Waites Island with Inlet Point Plantation or watch the sun set while kayaking the peaceful waters of Cherry Grove with J & L Kayaks.

“Cherry Grove settles my inner self in a way few places can,” J & L Kayaks owner Justin Summerall said. “Time moves with the tide here — the respiration of a living breathing ecosystem — slow, steady. Her breath, powered by the ocean, reminds me that my breath is powered by God. It’s a daily reminder of my resilience and the power of a support system.” RELATED The Masters 2026: Complete coverage You can even play the courses where the Masters takes place — the U.S. Pro Mini Golf Association Masters, that is. “Playing at Aloha Mini Golf and Hawaiian Rumble, where the U.S. Pro Mini Golf Association Masters takes place, is always a blast,” said Ella Taylor, marketing coordinator for Destination North Myrtle Beach. “These courses stand out for their tropical designs, fun challenges and the laid‑back island atmosphere that makes every round unforgettable. It’s enough to make anyone want to go pro someday.” Carry that fun over into your accommodations by booking a vacation rental home with lots of amenities. For example, “A Breezy Summer” from Elliott Beach Rentals features shuffleboard, a dock overlooking the channel where you can fish and a hot tub.

Enjoy panoramic views of the Atlantic Ocean and Myrtle Beach as you go round and round on SkyWheel Myrtle Beach. (Courtesy of Karon Warren)