Aging in Atlanta

Spend spring break with the grandkids along the South Carolina coast

A spring escape full of fun and coastal adventures.
A sunset kayak tour with J & L Kayaks in North Myrtle Beach is a peaceful way to end your day. (Courtesy of Karon Warren)
A sunset kayak tour with J & L Kayaks in North Myrtle Beach is a peaceful way to end your day. (Courtesy of Karon Warren)
By Karon Warren – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
49 minutes ago

With spring break just around the corner, now is a great time to explore South Carolina’s coast. From North Myrtle Beach to the Hammock Coast, families will find more than enough to entertain everyone in their travel party.

Commune with nature on the North Strand

While the sand and surf offer plenty of action on the North Strand, there are other ways to enjoy the great outdoors in North Myrtle Beach. See the beach from a new perspective as you go horseback riding on Waites Island with Inlet Point Plantation or watch the sun set while kayaking the peaceful waters of Cherry Grove with J & L Kayaks.

“Cherry Grove settles my inner self in a way few places can,” J & L Kayaks owner Justin Summerall said. “Time moves with the tide here — the respiration of a living breathing ecosystem — slow, steady. Her breath, powered by the ocean, reminds me that my breath is powered by God. It’s a daily reminder of my resilience and the power of a support system.”

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You can even play the courses where the Masters takes place — the U.S. Pro Mini Golf Association Masters, that is.

“Playing at Aloha Mini Golf and Hawaiian Rumble, where the U.S. Pro Mini Golf Association Masters takes place, is always a blast,” said Ella Taylor, marketing coordinator for Destination North Myrtle Beach. “These courses stand out for their tropical designs, fun challenges and the laid‑back island atmosphere that makes every round unforgettable. It’s enough to make anyone want to go pro someday.”

Carry that fun over into your accommodations by booking a vacation rental home with lots of amenities. For example, “A Breezy Summer” from Elliott Beach Rentals features shuffleboard, a dock overlooking the channel where you can fish and a hot tub.

Enjoy panoramic views of the Atlantic Ocean and Myrtle Beach as you go round and round on SkyWheel Myrtle Beach. (Courtesy of Karon Warren)
Enjoy panoramic views of the Atlantic Ocean and Myrtle Beach as you go round and round on SkyWheel Myrtle Beach. (Courtesy of Karon Warren)

Go, go, go in Myrtle Beach

Of course, Myrtle Beach is well-known for having plenty of activities and attractions. For a different spin on mini golf, tackle the greens at Ripley’s Crazy Golf, which incorporates twists and turns into this traditional sport. Climb aboard SkyWheel Myrtle Beach for panoramic views of the ocean, beach and beyond. And be sure to catch a show at one of the many theaters, such as the Charles Bach Wonders Theatre at Broadway at the Beach.

You’ll find plenty of delicious food, too, such as all-you-can-eat crab legs at Captain Benjamin’s Calabash Seafood. For a mouthwatering breakfast, head to Johnny D’s Waffles & Benedicts, where chef Jamie Daskalis cooks up red velvet waffles, cinnaroll waffles, chicken and waffles, Benedicts and other tasty treats.

“We wanted to be known for something unique,” Daskalis said. “So I came up with a really good waffle recipe, and we just rolled with it. My dad always had a big selection of Benedicts (at his diner), and people just loved them. So that’s why we focused on those two things as our main staples.”

From swimming pools and whirlpools to a lazy river and water park, Crown Reef Resort & Waterpark offers plenty of ways to cool off during spring break. (Courtesy of Karon Warren)
From swimming pools and whirlpools to a lazy river and water park, Crown Reef Resort & Waterpark offers plenty of ways to cool off during spring break. (Courtesy of Karon Warren)
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For accommodations that bring all these together, Crown Reef Beach Resort & Waterpark is the perfect destination. Overlooking the Atlantic Ocean, you can spend your days floating on the lazy river, racing down the waterslides, relaxing by the pool or challenging one another in the arcade. There’s an on-site restaurant, coffee bar and ice cream counter, so you don’t have to travel far for snacks and meals.

Don’t skip the Hammock Coast

Further south, Pawleys Island and Murrells Inlet beckon with more outdoor experiences. For example, take a dolphin watching cruise with Blue Wave Adventures in Murrells Inlet or stroll among the gardens at Brookgreen Gardens.

There’s so much to discover, so take time to do just that when planning your spring break along South Carolina’s coast.

About the Author

Karon Warren

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