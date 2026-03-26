Fun, prizes and more: Event informs seniors on health, estate basics

The event offered advice on everything from estate planning to vaccines to mental health.

The event offered advice on everything from estate planning to vaccines to mental health.

Kroger was the presenting sponsor. Kaiser Permanente and The Estate & Asset Protection Law Firm were also program sponsors.

The year’s first Aging in Atlanta community event was held Thursday at Georgia International Convention Center.

The year’s first Aging in Atlanta community event was held Thursday at Georgia International Convention Center.

At the pre-event expo, attendees visited tables and got up to date on vaccines from Kroger Health Pharmacies. Then, the golden-ager Silver Classics Crew got the crowd on their feet with a lively performance.

AJC chief commercial officer Kim Yates shared opening remarks before editor-in-chief Leroy Chapman Jr. encouraged attendees to remain connected to community by subscribing to the AJC.

Later, Mara Davis hosted segments and a Q&A session on health, pharmacy benefits and estate planning. Guests also won prizes throughout the program, including Kaiser Permanente-branded gift baskets, fireproof document holders from The Estate & Asset Protection Law Firm, and Kroger gift cards.

Four panelists rounded out a discussion on health and estate planning: Erin Webb, pharmacy practice coordinator, Kroger Health; Dr. Karen R. Stewart, chief of behavioral health, The Southeast Permanente Medical Group; Malcolm Tallie, manager of Medicare sales at Kaiser Permanente; and Shannon Pawley, J.D., LL.M., CEO, The Estate & Asset Protection Law Firm.