Fun, prizes and more: Event informs seniors on health, estate basics

The year’s first Aging in Atlanta community event was held Thursday at Georgia International Convention Center.
Kroger was the presenting sponsor. Kaiser Permanente and The Estate & Asset Protection Law Firm were also program sponsors.
The year’s first Aging in Atlanta community event was held Thursday at Georgia International Convention Center.
Kroger was the presenting sponsor. Kaiser Permanente and The Estate & Asset Protection Law Firm were also program sponsors.
At the pre-event expo, attendees visited tables and got up to date on vaccines from Kroger Health Pharmacies. Then, the golden-ager Silver Classics Crew got the crowd on their feet with a lively performance.
AJC chief commercial officer Kim Yates shared opening remarks before editor-in-chief Leroy Chapman Jr. encouraged attendees to remain connected to community by subscribing to the AJC.
Later, Mara Davis hosted segments and a Q&A session on health, pharmacy benefits and estate planning. Guests also won prizes throughout the program, including Kaiser Permanente-branded gift baskets, fireproof document holders from The Estate & Asset Protection Law Firm, and Kroger gift cards.
Four panelists rounded out a discussion on health and estate planning: Erin Webb, pharmacy practice coordinator, Kroger Health; Dr. Karen R. Stewart, chief of behavioral health, The Southeast Permanente Medical Group; Malcolm Tallie, manager of Medicare sales at Kaiser Permanente; and Shannon Pawley, J.D., LL.M., CEO, The Estate & Asset Protection Law Firm.
Webb shared answers on vaccines people over 55 should be up to date on, the safety of GLP-1s, and Kroger pharmacy benefits. She also discussed the difference between colds and allergies, what foods to eat when taking medication, and medications people aged 65 and over should avoid.
Stewart answered questions about mental health and aging and improving brain health. She also shared tips on spotting the difference between dementia and mental health concerns in seniors.
Tallie focused on all things Medicare. He talked about the difference between Medicare Parts A, B, C, and D and whether still-working seniors can qualify for Medicare. Other topics included Medicare Financial Assistance Programs and whether seniors can make changes after open enrollment.
Pawley discussed the difference between a will and a trust, estate planning in a challenging economy, and how a to avoid probate. She also addressed ways seniors can ensure they have a valid will and trust, power of attorney and starting an estate planning journey. After the event, Pawley spoke one-on-one with guests to answer their estate-planning questions.
For more information about healthy living, staying active, connecting to community and more check out the Aging in Atlanta digital section at ajc.com/aging.