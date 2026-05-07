Opinion Aflac leader: CEOs Against Cancer urges early detection and prevention Early detection helps save lives. Data supports it. Now it’s up to all of us to act on it. Cancer doesn’t wait. Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Champ Bailey (center) visits Brayden Guy, 3, and his mother Breanna alongside Aflac U.S. President Virgil Miller (left) and Dr. Jason Payne of Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center (right) at Egleston Children’s Hospital in Atlanta on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024. (Natrice Miller/AJC)

By Virgil Miller – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 23 minutes ago Share

Cancer doesn’t wait, and neither should we. Yet this simple truth is easier said than done. We all know how life can get in the way. Unfortunately, the consequences could be critical. According to the American Cancer Society, early detection dramatically improves survival rates, yet more than 90% of Americans say that they have delayed a routine checkup or recommended health screening.

Given that 1 in 3 people develop cancer during their lifetime, helping close that gap is where meaningful change could generate profound results. This is personal to me. My father died from cancer. Several relatives have dealt with cancer in one way or another. As someone with access to an array of cancer data, I know the mortality statistics. Maybe early detection would not have saved my dad, but I do know that as technology continues to deliver significant breakthroughs in health care, more dads’, moms’ and grandparents’ lives could be saved. Cancer is now more detectable and therefore more treatable than ever before. ‘Check for Cancer Champions’ inspire action Virgil Miller is president of Aflac Incorporated and Aflac U.S. and chair of the American Cancer Society’s CEOs Against Cancer Georgia Chapter. (Courtesy) Being president of the No. 222 company on the Fortune 500 list and chair of the American Cancer Society’s CEOs Against Cancer Georgia Chapter gives me a platform to raise my voice and stand firmly on my beliefs. So, I’ll say it: Our positions as business leaders obligate us to give back in ways that go beyond doing business. We must take personal action and support the people who act on a larger scale for the common good. In our case, we honor those we’re calling Check for Cancer Champions. These men and women turn their own personal challenges or professional experiences into action, advocating for screenings and early detection of cancer, the second-leading cause of death in America. People like Ernie Johnson Jr., a Sports Broadcasting Hall of Famer and two‑time cancer survivor who often speaks candidly about how early detection saved his life; Adamari López, a television host, actor and breast cancer survivor who consistently advocates for women’s health, especially in the Hispanic community; former NFL player and television analyst David Pollack, who became an avid early detection advocate when his wife Lindsey was diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2025. Being president of the No. 222 company on the Fortune 500 list and chair of the American Cancer Society’s CEOs Against Cancer Georgia Chapter gives me a platform to raise my voice and stand firmly on my beliefs. So, I’ll say it: Our positions as business leaders obligate us to give back in ways that go beyond doing business. We must take personal action and support the people who act on a larger scale for the common good. In our case, we honor those we’re calling Check for Cancer Champions. These men and women turn their own personal challenges or professional experiences into action, advocating for screenings and early detection of cancer, the second-leading cause of death in America. People like Ernie Johnson Jr., a Sports Broadcasting Hall of Famer and two‑time cancer survivor who often speaks candidly about how early detection saved his life; Adamari López, a television host, actor and breast cancer survivor who consistently advocates for women’s health, especially in the Hispanic community; former NFL player and television analyst David Pollack, who became an avid early detection advocate when his wife Lindsey was diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2025.

These champions, while diverse in experience and expertise, share a commitment to encouraging early detection.

Apply JFK’s sage advice to your healthcare Dr. Heather Bittner Fagan, a physician in Delaware, tirelessly works to expand access to cancer screenings, particularly for underserved populations. Dr. Ryan Schoenfeld, CEO of the Mark Foundation for Cancer Research, focuses on the future of cancer prevention and identifying cancer earlier to improve health outcomes. And Brian Ryll, president of the Professional Fire Fighters of New Hampshire, saw that 4,000 professional firefighters were at risk and turned advocacy into policy, ensuring they now have access to comprehensive early‑detection screenings that was previously out of reach. To those who read this and say, “It’ll never happen to me,” I hope you’re right. But I’ll remind you of a famous quote from President John F. Kennedy: “The time to repair the roof is when the sun is shining.” So, if even one person schedules a proactive screening because they read this article, hear Ernie’s story, listen to Adamari’s message, follow David’s journey, trust the expertise of Dr. Fagan and Dr. Schoenfeld or is inspired by Brian, then it is all worthwhile. Early detection helps save lives. Data supports it. Now it’s up to all of us to act on it. Cancer doesn’t wait. Neither should we. Visit aflac.com/check-for-cancer for more information about Aflac’s commitment to urging Americans to Check for Cancer.