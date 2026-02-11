Wellness

11 Black-owned wellness spaces to celebrate this February

Relax, recharge and support Black-owned wellness in Atlanta.
Pilates instructor Dr. Tanya Stephenson instructs attendees at the StretchATL studio in Buckhead on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
By Morayo Ogunbayo
41 minutes ago

We’re a few weeks into Black History Month, and hopefully you’ve had a chance to explore Atlanta’s Black landmarks, dive into books by Black authors and enjoy films created by Black artists — celebrating the richness and diversity of Black culture.

But let’s be honest, with everything going on at home and across the country, taking time for yourself can easily fall by the wayside.

That’s where Atlanta’s thriving Black-owned wellness scene comes in. From spas to Pilates studios to retreat centers, these spaces let you focus and prioritize your mental, emotional and physical well-being while supporting Black entrepreneurs.

The Wellness Spot

This College Park day spa mixes fitness with wellness through massages, skin therapy, sound baths, workout classes and more.

Enjoy a 60-minute therapy service that melds many of their best services together in one quick hour.

Stretch ATL

Credited as the first Black-owned Pilates studio in metro Atlanta, Stretch ATL brings together a movement of specialists dedicated to helping you achieve balance and confidence.

With a second location now open in Conyers, participants can join group classes that are designed for well-being and rooted in community.

Ooh Spa LaLah

This Black-owned nail salon in Peachtree Corners is the perfect spot to relax, unwind and give your nails some much-needed TLC. Whether it’s been a while since your last self-care session or you’re just craving a moment of calm, their team can help.

Visit their website to explore the unique designs and styles that can elevate this classic wellness experience.

Sati Yoga and Wellness

There’s few better ways to truly unwind than to get connected with a mindful yoga practice.

Nestled in the heart of Kirkwood, this Black-owned yoga studio prioritizes restoration and rejuvenation in crafting experiences for every practitioner. This community-focused studio makes it easy to slow down, breathe deeply and leave feeling renewed.

Wadada Healthy Market and Juice Bar

A major part of wellness encapsulates what you put into your body, and Wadada Healthy Market can help you stay aligned on any goals to stay healthy.

Pop over to Atlanta’s historic West End neighborhood and see this vegan grocery store’s selection of fruits, herbs and locally sourced juices.

Platinum Beauty Bar and Spa

This full-service spa in Conyers blends luxury with tranquility through services like body sculpting and skin care to lash services and an oxygen bar.

Treat yourself this month to their $50 amenities deal for Black History Month and relax in the warm sauna — a nice escape for relaxation.

Paradise Park ATL

Looking for a way to reset and recharge without leaving Atlanta? Look no further than Paradise Park. This Black-owned holistic wellness retreat offers wellness “interventions” designed for busy women ready for a change.

Set on an 8-acre waterfront property, it’s the ideal place to step away from stress and reconnect with yourself.

Weight A Minute Clinic

If you’ve been struggling with your weight, now is the time to prioritize your health and make a positive change.

This weight loss clinic accepts most health care plans and combines therapy, wellness guidance, and personalized medication to help clients, including postpartum moms, achieve sustainable results.

Kindred Healing Center

Located in Lakewood Heights, this holistic healing center brings together a team of Black wellness professionals to provide “comprehensive, culturally competent” healing services to support your overall well-being.

Visit this affordable spot for integrative mind, body and spiritual healing.

Arabia Mountain Vineyard

Wellness doesn’t always have to be about green juice and meditation. If your idea of self-care includes good company, delicious drinks and added laughter, check out Arabia Mountain Vineyard.

This Black-owned winery in Stonecrest offers an experience to sip, savor and repeat.

Warthen RV Park

Located in Washington County, Warthen RV Park is a haven for Black outdoor life. With walking trails and camping areas, this Middle Georgia park will help you reconnect to nature in a calm, serene space.

“You constantly hear, ‘it’s never been this quiet before in my life,’” park owner Josh Gordy previously told the AJC.

Taking care of yourself and supporting Black-owned businesses go hand-in-hand, especially this month. Explore something new and let wellness be a part of your celebration.

