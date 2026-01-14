Aging in Atlanta How to increase accessibility in your home From grab bars to stair lifts, there are affordable options to make your home safer and more comfortable. To narrow down your options for accessibility improvements, consult a professional who can evaluate your home. (Courtesy of Mobility Plus/Benjamin Rouse)

As aging in place becomes more common, you may need to make home modifications to improve accessibility. These changes will not only keep you safe, but allow you to get around with ease. “More people try to age in place the best they can,” Kelly Vandever, realtor and seniors real estate specialist with Keller Williams told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “They’re looking to make changes to their existing place and stay there.”

RELATED Don’t let the cold weather catch you unprepared Luckily, modifications to the entire home aren’t typically necessary. Focusing on key areas of the home can have a big impact. “It’s about creating independence and helping people get around regardless of challenges,” said Dennis Lippy, president at Accessible Living Atlanta and Certified Age in Place Specialist. Avoid bathroom falls According to Lippy, 70% of injuries at home happen in the bathroom. Risk can come from slippery surfaces and simply stepping in and out of tubs and showers. One of the easiest ways to reduce this risk is by installing grab bars, and they’ve come a long way from their institutional look. (Courtesy of Mobility Plus/Benjamin Rouse)

“Grab bars today can look like a soap dish or even a towel holder,” Lippy said. Adding a fold out bench in the shower, and moving water controls down lower is another way to help reduce the risk of a fall. For those in a wheelchair or using a walker, Lippy said a zero clearance shower can make it safer in the bathroom as well. Move about at home Mobility issues outside of high risk areas can be harder to pin down. Mary Block, mobility consultant and owner of Mobility Plus Alpharetta, describes one action as “furniture surfing,” where a person moves around by holding onto furniture or a doorframe. “This behavior isn’t sturdy and is too dependent on a person taking the right steps,” she told the AJC.

Aesthetically pleasing grab bars, or even a security pole, which extends from the floor to the ceiling can improve safety. Limit the stairs When it comes to stairs, sometimes it’s best to limit the need to climb them at all. For those with mobility issues, Vandever suggests having the primary bedroom on the main floor as well as other rooms needed more frequently — like an office or guest room. If stairs are unavoidable, Block likes to suggest a stair lift. “Stair lifts are life changing for people, especially if they’ve decided to age in place,” she advised. “They can give you more time in your home and are very affordable when you compare to assisted living costs.” Stair lifts can come in handy both inside and outside the home — working on internal stairs as well as steps that lead up to an entrance. (Courtesy of Mobility Plus/Benjamin Rouse)

These lifts can come in handy both inside and outside the home — working on internal stairs as well as steps that lead up to an entrance. According to Block, these lifts are easy to remove once installed and don’t pose a huge construction challenge. For outside stairs, ramps are another option, if you have the space. “You must have one foot of ramp for every inch of rise in your steps, which can make it pretty long in some cases,” Block said. According to Lippy, ramps inside a garage can get long enough to take up an entire parking spot. If you don’t have that kind of room to give up, there are alternatives like a lift. Lippy also suggested stair modifications to make them deep enough or the right height to safely walk up and down. Bring in a professional To narrow down your options for accessibility improvements, it’s a good idea to consult a professional. They’ll evaluate your home based on your specific challenges getting around.