Don’t let the cold weather catch you unprepared

By Rose Kennedy – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Ah, the good old days when prepping for winter weather in Atlanta meant wishing it would snow more — and seeing if your favorite jacket still fits. While many people dream of snowy winters, planning for colder days can be tedious. Take the proper steps now to stay warm, prevent injuries or damage, and be prepared for power outages or unexpected travel delays.

RELATED Arctic blast bringing cold shot to metro Atlanta, snow possible in mountains To help you get ready for whatever the seasons brings, we've gathered practical advice from experts who know how to handle cold-weather challenges. Stay active, stay warm Dr. Phyllis Wright, DNP, prefers to think of preparing for winter as part of the ongoing efforts to make yourself the best you can be, instead of a process you initiate for a single season of the year. Wright, who is based in Cartersville, encourages incremental lifestyle changes as part of her work for a VA home-based cardiac rehab group and a volunteer-based mobile clinic for the homeless population. "Winter is more challenging than warmer weather when you can mow or garden," Wright told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "When it's cold out, we tend to move less. And in general, as you get older, you tend to stay more in this itty bitty invisible box instead of taking up space to move."

Limited motion can harm your ability to keep your extremities warm, which can make you feel stiff and more susceptible to aches and pains. She recommends staying active, even doing simple movements like wiggling your toes and flapping your arms.

RELATED 6 tips to keep your immune system strong this fall and winter Wright also advised older adults to make an effort to rise from sitting on their own, without the aid of an armrest. If you are fearful of falling as you leave the house, Wright recommended using a cane or something sturdy to hold onto. While you may feel conspicuous at first, falls take away your mobility, which is even more difficult to deal with amid winter driving hazards. "Do it, and then tomorrow do more than you did yesterday," Wright suggested. "Practice, just practice — over time, it will make a difference." Be mindful of limited transportation While you may associate storm-proofing as stocking up on bread and milk, in the Atlanta area it's more crucial to prepare for how winter weather can impact transportation, says Ian Blaylock, a professional hydrologist and forecaster with over 10 years of experience in metro Atlanta. "In our area, we need to pay more attention to transportation hazards than snowstorms, because the snow doesn't linger around long enough to be much of a problem, but ice, freezing rain and high winds can cause dangerous driving conditions and take out power," he said. "We've also experienced heavy rains in winter, and those paired with melting snow and saturated ground can cause flooding, which is extra dangerous." RELATED VIDEO: How Atlanta embraced unusual winter weather in 2025 Prepare your car for cold weather emergencies by keeping extra blankets, warm clothing, and bottled water in your vehicle. Aim to keep the gas tank at least half full as soon as ice or snow is predicted.