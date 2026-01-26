Wellness Georgia donor, recipient inspire a movement — and a movie The film follows two Georgia men whose kidney transplant journey inspired a nationwide push to save lives. From left to right, kidney donor Randy Simpkins, actor Michael Beach and Simpkins' wife, Christal Simpkins, on the set of the movie “End the Wait.” The true-life story tells of Randy Simpkins' decision to donate a kidney to a stranger, played by Beach. (Courtesy of End the Wait Foundation)

Randy Simpkins’ decision to give a kidney to someone he’d never met changed two lives. Now, he and Russell Dallas, his kidney recipient, are hoping to help thousands more by bringing their story to the big screen and raising awareness of the nearly 100,000 Americans still waiting for a life-saving transplant.

“I’m convinced that none of this could be happening if there wasn’t a higher power directing all of this,” said Simpkins, a utility contractor and church pastor in Carrollton, about 50 miles west of Atlanta. Portrait of Randy Simpkins (left) and Russell Dallas at Hunter Park in Douglasville. Simpkins, a pastor and businessman from Carrollton, never met Dallas of Douglasville before he committed to being tested to be a kidney donor for Dallas. (Courtesy of Phil Skinner) The film, “End the Wait,” is rooted in Simpkins’ decision in 2022 to give a kidney to Dallas, a total stranger from nearby Douglasville with stage 5 kidney disease. Simpkins was at the well-known women’s religious retreat, Walk to Emmaus, and overheard Dallas’ distraught wife, Lucretia, talking about the challenges of finding a kidney donor. Simpkins stunned her by volunteering on the spot to be the donor.

What the world needs to know As the independent film heads toward a worldwide release later this year, real-life transplants are unfolding in hospitals from Atlanta to Indianapolis — all because of an awareness campaign built around the two men's story. And success is measurable. As of this month, at least 13 kidney transplants have been connected directly to Simpkins' advocacy efforts, awareness campaigns and community events. In several cases, simply sharing a transplant story publicly has prompted multiple people to begin donor testing — often for recipients they've never met. Simpkins said the public's response underscores both the scale of the need and the power of awareness. Kidneys are the most needed and most commonly transplanted organs. Last year, about 48,000 people nationwide were added to donor waiting lists, even as the number of kidney donors declined, he said. Simpkins believes that, over time, reaching hundreds of millions of people through the film could translate into tens of thousands of lives saved — while also reducing government health care costs by millions of dollars tied to chronic kidney disease.

"We believe this film will change everything," he said.

“We believe this film will change everything,” he said. Eyes, hearts opened Starring in the movie are veteran actors Dean Cain, Michael Beach, Monica Potter and Lori Beth Sikes. All of them signed on for roles in “End the Wait” at reduced rates because of its mission to take the need for organ donors to a global audience, Simpkins said. Actor Dean Cain (left) poses with two of the real heroes of the true story “End the Wait,” which lands in theaters later this year. The movie tells the story of Randy Simpkins and wife, Christal, and Randy's donation of a kidney to Russell Dallas in 2023. (Courtesy of End the Wait Foundation) Beyond the screen, Simpkins, through his nonprofit, also called End the Wait, is working with medical professionals, nonprofit partners and policymakers to push for better collaboration among the nation’s more than 200 kidney transplant centers. The goal, he said, is not competition — it’s coordination. He hopes to identify bottlenecks in the system, improve communication and ensure viable donor-recipient matches. His organization also is reaching out to transplant recipients to address other needs, such as food, help with bills and transportation.