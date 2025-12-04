Aging in Atlanta Winter like Edison and Ford in Fort Myers Looking for your next cold weather getaway? Visit this historical town with a big legacy. According to local lore, Cabbage Key’s restaurant is home to the cheeseburger that inspired Jimmy Buffett’s famous song “Cheeseburger in Paradise. (Karon Warren for the AJC)

By Karon Warren – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Many years ago, Thomas Edison and Henry Ford would spend their winters in balmy Fort Myers, Florida, and it’s easy to see why: gorgeous beaches, lots of sunshine and, of course, warm days. During your winter getaway, you could enjoy these and much more, including a tour of the Edison and Ford Winter Estates; the Edison Museum; sailing to Cabbage Key for lunch, including the cheeseburger Jimmy Buffett made famous; and searching for shells on Sanibel Island, the world’s best shelling beach.

The library is one of many rooms visitors can view at the Edison and Ford Winter Estates. (Karon Warren for the AJC) Step back in time At the Edison and Ford Winter Estates, you’ll start your journey at the museum shop, where you can purchase your tickets. Then, you will cross the street to explore the neighboring homes where the men lived. Edison arrived in the area in 1885 from New Jersey after his doctors’ recommendation to spend the winters in warm weather. Upon arriving in Fort Myers via the Caloosahatchee River, he purchased 13 riverfront acres and built his home. RELATED The most wonderful time of the year: 6 ways to ring in December “Edison was attracted to the property for a variety of reasons, but one thing that caught his eye was bamboo,” said Breanna Alexander, marketing and public relations coordinator for Edison and Ford Winter Estates. “It is a mystery, but there was bamboo on the property in 1885 that Edison later used to create a filament while he was experimenting with the light bulb invention. He would later import many different varieties of bamboo that you can see on the site today.”

Ford visited Edison in 1914 and bought the neighboring property just two years later.

“Edison and Ford have about a 16-year age difference, so they had a mentor-type of friendship,” Alexander said. “Ford really looked up to Edison as an inventor, and the two soon became close friends.” Henry Ford’s 1923 Model T is just one of several Ford vehicles on display at the Edison Museum in Fort Myers, Florida. (Karon Warren for the AJC) RELATED Holiday etiquette: Should you quit gifting if they don’t thank you? Seeing the homes provides insights into these two men, their families and work lives. Back across the street, the Edison Museum provides a deep dive into Edison and his many inventions, as well as a look at Ford’s legacy and vehicles. In the Edison Botanic Research Laboratory, you can see where Edison and Ford worked to find a source of rubber that could be grown and cultivated in the United States. Don’t forget to stroll through the estate’s gardens, which feature more than 1,700 plants representing more than 400 species from six continents. Grab a cheeseburger in paradise You can’t visit Fort Myers without enjoying the glorious sunshine and time on the water. A perfect way to do this is by setting sail with Captiva Cruises to Cabbage Key, an island reminiscent of “Old Florida” from times gone by.

As you make your way to the island, the captain will share a bit of history on the area. Once you arrive, head to the restaurant, where you can try the burger believed to be the inspiration for Buffett’s iconic song “Cheeseburger in Paradise.” Don’t forget to sign and leave a dollar bill on the wall (or ceiling) to mark your visit. Sample a taste of Old-World Italy at Bruno’s of Brooklyn in downtown Fort Myers. (Karon Warren for the AJC) For a taste of Italy, grab a meal at Bruno’s of Brooklyn in downtown Fort Myers. Think veal piccata, lasagna and meatballs, and lobster ravioli. “Bruno’s offers a taste of Old World Italy with a modern twist, crafting dishes that celebrate our heritage while exploring new, unforgettable flavor profiles,” said Calcedonio Bruno, chef and owner. RELATED Traditions reign at Atlanta holiday concerts If you can’t get enough of Old Florida, don’t miss The Veranda in downtown Fort Myers. Since 1978, this iconic restaurant serves Southern regional cuisine ranging from chicken Orleans and Atlantic salmon to filet mignon and USDA prime New York strip. But it’s the restaurant’s ambiance and first-class service that will have you feeling like you are dining in a bygone era.

Search for seashells on the seashore If your favorite beach memento is a collection of seashells, Sanibel Island is the place to go. Nicknamed the “Seashell capital of the world,” Sanibel Island offers 12 miles of beaches where you can peruse the sand and water for your next collectible. Given that more than 400 types of seashells wash ashore every day, it shouldn’t be hard to find a few to take home with you. Whether for the day or the week, Pink Shell Beach Resort offers plenty of beachfront entertainment. (Karon Warrenfor the AJC) Once you have all the shells you want, take time to relax and watch the waves roll in. A great spot for doing just this is Pink Shell Beach Resort on Fort Myers Beach. Book your stay for a full beach vacation, or purchase a resort day pass to enjoy the beach and pools for a beach vacation within a vacation. Get comfortable in downtown Fort Myers Just steps from Fort Myers’ bustling historic downtown, the Luminary Hotel & Co., Autograph Collection is the ideal place to stay when in town. Not only can you explore the city’s thriving shopping, dining and entertainment offerings nearby, but you also can relax in modern comfort that celebrates the city’s historic figures.