Travel efficiently with these easy and free apps

Having travel plans in the palm of your hand is effortless with smartphones. While it’s still wise to carry printed copies of your itinerary and confirmations in case of limited cellular service, a digital version provides quick and convenient access. Everyone travels differently, and today’s wide range of apps offers something to suit every style. Create a dedicated travel folder on your phone’s home screen, add these apps with your membership information, and you’ll have everything you need at your fingertips for your next trip.

Planning for the getaway Storing plans in one location keeps you organized. TripIt builds your trip's itinerary from forwarded emails and organizes logistics, everything from accommodations to activities. Keep family and friends informed by sharing the link. The free version contains minimal storage but does the trick. Upgrade to TripIt Pro for $49 for a year, which increases storage ability and provides real-time alerts like last-minute gate changes at the airport. The perks of the upgrade are well worth the small yearly fee. Once plans are made, add them to Google Calendar, a free web service. Most travel services now offer the ability to add reservations automatically to your personal calendar. Getting from one location to another Navigating an unknown location is a job for Google Maps. Whether you're walking or driving, Google Maps can chart the route. This free, web-based service provides downloadable maps for ease in planning, as well as a text or email of the final route directly to your smartphone.

If you’re planning on lots of walking, alter your settings, opting for the “wheelchair accessible” feature, which will avoid steep hills. Regardless of your physical ability, it can be a lifesaver when handling luggage.

RELATED Georgia travel group helps seniors see the world Another navigation app, Waze, provides real-time alerts and permits drivers the ability to be interactive, warning other Wazers of what’s down the road. Save your frequently traveled routes and set for the quickest route. When getting from location to location or country to country, Rome2Rio charts options regardless of mode of transportation. From train to ferry to airline, identify the route and time that fits your plan and budget. This free service is available worldwide. If you’re driving, Gas Buddy finds the closest fuel source as well as the lowest price. If you’re not behind the wheel, the rideshare app Uber reserves airport, hotel or home pickup. Often, costs for an Uber driver can be more affordable than a taxi fare. Set up an account and store a payment method for on-the-go reservations. Everything upon arrival Staying connected to family and friends at home is always important. WhatsApp provides free messaging and video calling worldwide. Likewise, Zoom offers free video calls as well as the ability to share screens. The free service provides up to 40 minutes of conversation with two alternative paid options for extended time. Keep track of everyone at any time: Life360 pings your location in real time. For medical information, Medisafe permits you to choose what you need, whether it be reminders to take doses, track schedules and appointments or simply a location where everything is stored. Family members can also be notified if doses are missed.