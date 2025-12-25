Aging in Atlanta

Sharing the benefits of growing older

Georgians share their favorite perks of being ‘of a certain age.’
People are finding ways to soak up every moment of their golden years. (Dreamstime/TNS)
By Andrea Clement – For the AJC
6 hours ago

Some say aging is a privilege. After all, not everyone gets the opportunity to grow older in life.

Georgians ranging in age from their 50s to 80s shared their thoughts about some surprising perks they’ve discovered about life after 55. Here are a few of their favorite revelations.

“I used to struggle with self-esteem and boundaries when I was younger, but life experience has changed that. Today, I’m content, enjoy time with family and friends, love to travel, and only answer to one boss: my granddog, Sulley.” — Susan Fisk, 70, Hoschton

“I never imagined that after retiring as a litigation paralegal, I’d be volunteering with children and sharing my love of reading. It’s so rewarding to discover that life after work can open new doors … ones that bring even more joy and purpose than I expected.” — Denise Lobodinski, 69, Marietta

“The best part of getting older is perspective. After living through hard times, I’ve learned what’s worth stressing over — and what’s not. I appreciate people and small moments so much more now. I’ve also learned to let go, move on and give myself grace. Oh, and wear your sunscreen!” — Julie Soltis, 58, Hoschton

“One of the best parts of getting older is simplifying life: letting go of what doesn’t matter and surrounding yourself with peace. It’s a time to enjoy the comfort of home, good books and a loyal dog by the fire, free from the need to impress or fit in.” — David Jackson, 65, Lawrenceville

“You become more attuned to your daily blessings. I find myself being calmer and really enjoying the grandchildren.” — Jimmy Terrell, 78, Winder

“I didn’t expect that at 78, I’d still be so active doing things like traveling, visiting family and going out with friends. I’m grateful for good health, great genes and the freedom to do what I want, when I want. Every day, I thank God and my angels for these blessings.” — Saida Vazquez, 78, Braselton

“Since retiring, I’ve enjoyed having time to pursue hobbies like hiking and feeding my curiosity. I joined a hiking group about 20 years ago and still walk with them weekly, plus another walking group in town. I also volunteer at Fernbank Museum and with SUGA, where I get to learn new things and share interesting tidbits with others. Though single, I’m far from alone. I’m surrounded by people who share my interests. Being part of a community takes effort, but it’s well worth it. My best advice: pursue — and share — your passions.” — Virginia Dunbar, 73, Decatur

People are finding many ways to soak up every moment of their golden years. As famed Rolling Stones rocker Keith Richards once said, “Getting older is a fascinating thing. The older you get, the older you want to get.”

About the Author

Andrea Clement

