Aging in Atlanta Sharing the benefits of growing older Georgians share their favorite perks of being ‘of a certain age.’ People are finding ways to soak up every moment of their golden years. (Dreamstime/TNS)

By Andrea Clement – For the AJC 6 hours ago link copied

Some say aging is a privilege. After all, not everyone gets the opportunity to grow older in life. Georgians ranging in age from their 50s to 80s shared their thoughts about some surprising perks they’ve discovered about life after 55. Here are a few of their favorite revelations.

"I used to struggle with self-esteem and boundaries when I was younger, but life experience has changed that. Today, I'm content, enjoy time with family and friends, love to travel, and only answer to one boss: my granddog, Sulley." — Susan Fisk, 70, Hoschton

"I never imagined that after retiring as a litigation paralegal, I'd be volunteering with children and sharing my love of reading. It's so rewarding to discover that life after work can open new doors … ones that bring even more joy and purpose than I expected." — Denise Lobodinski, 69, Marietta

"The best part of getting older is perspective. After living through hard times, I've learned what's worth stressing over — and what's not. I appreciate people and small moments so much more now. I've also learned to let go, move on and give myself grace. Oh, and wear your sunscreen!" — Julie Soltis, 58, Hoschton

"One of the best parts of getting older is simplifying life: letting go of what doesn't matter and surrounding yourself with peace. It's a time to enjoy the comfort of home, good books and a loyal dog by the fire, free from the need to impress or fit in." — David Jackson, 65, Lawrenceville

"You become more attuned to your daily blessings. I find myself being calmer and really enjoying the grandchildren." — Jimmy Terrell, 78, Winder