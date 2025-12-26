Newspaper to digital: How to keep reading the AJC without interruption
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is preparing for ‘a new chapter.’
Copies of notable Atlanta Journal-Constitution headlines have been saved in columnist Bill Torpy’s basement. The newspaper is taking a new direction by becoming an all-digital news outlet. (Bill Torpy/AJC)
Print edition readers who wish to continue accessing the AJC without interruption during this transition will need to update their subscriptions. Here’s how.
How to keep reading without interruption
Printed edition subscribers — including those with packages featuring the AJC’s digital content — must switch to a digital-only subscription before Jan. 1, 2026. That will ensure they do not miss a single headline as the printed edition comes to an end in 2025.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will end its print edition at the end of 2025. There are two ways to keep reading the AJC without interruption. (AJC)
To transition to a digital-only subscription, readers can visit AJC.com/digital-switch. By completing the prompts provided there, printed edition subscribers will continue to receive their newspaper deliveries throughout 2025. On Jan. 1, 2026, their subscription will then seamlessly change to digital-only.
Printed edition subscribers can transition to digital-only for $9.99 per month or $99 per year. Subscribers can also contact the AJC’s customer care team at 404-522-4141 or by email at customercare@ajc.com for assistance with their transition to digital-only.
‘A new chapter for the AJC’
The AJC’s origins go back 157 years.Now over a century-and-a-half later, it will print its last newspaper on Dec. 31. Why? According to Andrew Morse, its president and publisher, it is the start of “a new chapter for the AJC.”
“After 157 years, we did not make this decision lightly; for many of us, reading the paper with our morning coffee is as ingrained in our routine as brushing our teeth or scrambling eggs,” Morse wrote to the newspaper and website’s readers back in August. “Embracing our digital future means we can focus every resource and every ounce of energy on producing world-class journalism and delivering it to each of you in the most impactful way.”
These are just a few of Patricia Murphy’s newspaper columns that she has collected over the years. The column also appears online — and will continue to. (Patricia Murphy/AJC)
A new AJC mobile app, new membership perks, more original video content — there’s a lot in the works.
“One thing that will not change is our unwavering commitment to essential, factual reporting,” Morse wrote. “Our mission has never been more important, and we will continue to invest in distinctive journalism, well-sourced beat reporting, and surprising and delightful storytelling.”
A version of the AJC’s ePaper will continue after the transition, available via email, the mobile app and AJC.com.
Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.
