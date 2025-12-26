Aging in Atlanta Newspaper to digital: How to keep reading the AJC without interruption The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is preparing for ‘a new chapter.’ Copies of notable Atlanta Journal-Constitution headlines have been saved in columnist Bill Torpy’s basement. The newspaper is taking a new direction by becoming an all-digital news outlet. (Bill Torpy/AJC)

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution newspaper is coming to an end quite soon. This year will be its last. The longstanding newspaper is taking a new direction by becoming an all-digital news outlet. Print edition readers who wish to continue accessing the AJC without interruption during this transition will need to update their subscriptions. Here’s how.

How to keep reading without interruption Printed edition subscribers — including those with packages featuring the AJC’s digital content — must switch to a digital-only subscription before Jan. 1, 2026. That will ensure they do not miss a single headline as the printed edition comes to an end in 2025. RELATED AJC to move to fully digital publication, phase out print Dec. 31 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will end its print edition at the end of 2025. There are two ways to keep reading the AJC without interruption. (AJC) To transition to a digital-only subscription, readers can visit AJC.com/digital-switch. By completing the prompts provided there, printed edition subscribers will continue to receive their newspaper deliveries throughout 2025. On Jan. 1, 2026, their subscription will then seamlessly change to digital-only. Printed edition subscribers can transition to digital-only for $9.99 per month or $99 per year. Subscribers can also contact the AJC’s customer care team at 404-522-4141 or by email at customercare@ajc.com for assistance with their transition to digital-only.

‘A new chapter for the AJC’ The AJC’s origins go back 157 years. Now over a century-and-a-half later, it will print its last newspaper on Dec. 31. Why? According to Andrew Morse, its president and publisher, it is the start of “a new chapter for the AJC.”