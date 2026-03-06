Politics

Follow Crossover Day action live from the Georgia Capitol

It’s do or die for dozens of bills in the Georgia General Assembly.
State Rep. Angie O’Steen, R-Ambrose, reviewed a bill in the House of Representatives at the Capitol in Atlanta on Crossover Day, Thursday, March 6, 2025. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
State Rep. Angie O’Steen, R-Ambrose, reviewed a bill in the House of Representatives at the Capitol in Atlanta on Crossover Day, Thursday, March 6, 2025. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
39 minutes ago

It’s one of the most crucial days on the calendar for state lawmakers: Crossover Day.

For legislators who get their bills through at least one chamber of the bicameral body before Friday’s final gavel falls, it’s a red letter day. For others, it’s the day their bill heads to the boneyard.

By rule, bills must pass their chamber of origin — House for House bills, Senate for Senate bills — by the end of the 28th day of the 40-day session or be considered dead. And since it’s the final year of a two-year session, the stakes are even higher.

As the day wears on, look for horse trading, threats and some old-fashioned political tricks as lawmakers try to push their bills across before the end of business Friday.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s reporters will be following the action and posting updates as the day progresses. Check back here throughout the day for the latest.

More Stories

The Latest

Crossover Day
POLITICALLY GEORGIA

5 things to watch for on Crossover Day in the Georgia Legislature

Tax breaks, data centers and paper ballots. What will pass in Legislature?

The best-dressed* Georgia lawmakers for 2026

Keep Reading

Tax breaks, data centers and paper ballots. What will pass in Legislature?

5 things to watch for on Crossover Day in the Georgia Legislature

The first midterm primaries of 2026, by the numbers

Featured

Crossover Day
POLITICALLY GEORGIA

5 things to watch for on Crossover Day in the Georgia Legislature

This Georgia town learns what comes with a data center. More data centers.

What Warner Bros. Discovery’s sale to Paramount could mean for CNN, Turner