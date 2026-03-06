Follow Crossover Day action live from the Georgia Capitol

State Rep. Angie O’Steen, R-Ambrose, reviewed a bill in the House of Representatives at the Capitol in Atlanta on Crossover Day, Thursday, March 6, 2025. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

It’s do or die for dozens of bills in the Georgia General Assembly.

For legislators who get their bills through at least one chamber of the bicameral body before Friday’s final gavel falls, it’s a red letter day. For others, it’s the day their bill heads to the boneyard.

It’s one of the most crucial days on the calendar for state lawmakers: Crossover Day.

By rule, bills must pass their chamber of origin — House for House bills, Senate for Senate bills — by the end of the 28th day of the 40-day session or be considered dead. And since it’s the final year of a two-year session, the stakes are even higher.

As the day wears on, look for horse trading, threats and some old-fashioned political tricks as lawmakers try to push their bills across before the end of business Friday.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s reporters will be following the action and posting updates as the day progresses. Check back here throughout the day for the latest.