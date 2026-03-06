Follow Crossover Day action live from the Georgia Capitol

It’s one of the most crucial days on the calendar for state lawmakers: Crossover Day.
For legislators who get their bills through at least one chamber of the bicameral body before Friday’s final gavel falls, it’s a red letter day. For others, it’s the day their bill heads to the boneyard.
By rule, bills must pass their chamber of origin — House for House bills, Senate for Senate bills — by the end of the 28th day of the 40-day session or be considered dead. And since it’s the final year of a two-year session, the stakes are even higher.
As the day wears on, look for horse trading, threats and some old-fashioned political tricks as lawmakers try to push their bills across before the end of business Friday.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s reporters will be following the action and posting updates as the day progresses. Check back here throughout the day for the latest.