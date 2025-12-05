Wellness Grady expands care with two outpatient facilities in DeKalb County Grady Health System broadens health care access to a new corner of metro Atlanta with Flat Shoals and Candler Road centers. Grady Health System held a ribbon-cutting Monday, Dec. 1, 2025, to celebrate its new outpatient facility located in Dekalb. (Grady Health photo)

By Morayo Ogunbayo

Grady Health System, long recognized as Atlanta’s flagship medical facility, is expanding its reach with the launch of two new outpatient centers. This marks a significant step toward providing accessible, high-quality care for the communities that rely on Grady during life’s most urgent moments. While Grady’s services have been highly concentrated in specific parts of the metro area, some corners of Atlanta have gone without essential access. That’s set to change.

This week, Grady opened its first outpatient center in DeKalb County, on Flat Shoals Parkway in Decatur. The center is the first of two outpatient facilities to open in the county before the end of the year, with the second planned for Candler Road. RELATED Georgia sees one of the highest rises in life expectancy in the nation “We looked at the market, we looked at where the population’s growing, where they were, where there was a lack of access to care, and identified this location by filling those gaps,” County Chief Executive Officer Lorraine Cochran-Johnson told Fox 5. The new 14,000-square-foot facility will provide services including primary care for adults and wellness checkups, behavioral health, general surgery and orthopedics. On-site imaging including CT scans, mammography and X-rays will also be available at the Flat Shoals facility.

For DeKalb residents looking for quick results of laboratory work, the new Grady facility promises to deliver, “supporting efficient patient care,” according to a news release.