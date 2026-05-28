Business Portman continues suburban development push with Gwinnett mixed-use proposal One of Atlanta’s best-known developers proposes up to 1,400 residences in Duluth alongside medical offices and commercial spaces. An aerial image of a stretch of Pleasant Hill Road through Duluth. Portman Holdings is pursuing plans to turn nearly 112 acres of forested land in Duluth into a mixed-use community. (Courtesy Gwinnett County via Dji)

By Zachary Hansen 41 minutes ago Share

An Atlanta developer known for molding the city’s skyline is venturing into the metro’s suburbs for its latest project. Portman Holdings is pursuing plans to turn nearly 112 acres of forested land in Duluth into a mixed-use community that includes up to 1,400 residential units alongside medical offices and commercial spaces, according to a state filing. Located about 27 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta, the early-stage proposal is positioned to become one of the developer’s largest outside Atlanta’s city limits.

Portman declined to comment on the project, which was made public Wednesday after a rezoning request triggered a Development of Regional Impact review, an infrastructure study required for most large projects. The Atlanta Business Chronicle was the first outlet to cover the filing. The wooded site is at the corner of Pleasant Hill Road and Peachtree Industrial Boulevard within Gwinnett County’s second-largest city. The residential units are slated to include apartments, townhomes and single-family houses, and the site plan also includes up to 80,000 square feet of commercial spaces and 100,000 square feet of medical office space. The land currently only has three structures — a four-bedroom house built in 1895 and two other buildings erected in the early 1900s, according to Gwinnett records. Portman told the Chronicle that the historic house would be preserved as part of its development plan. Neither a site map nor renderings were made available.