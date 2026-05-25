Health News How Georgia’s hospitals are adapting to treat their youngest patients A growing number of medical centers are meeting state standards for neonatal intensive care and pediatric readiness. Dr. Brad Buckler examines Tianna Nunnally’s baby, Sky, at the Memorial Health University Medical Center’s Dwaine and Cynthia Willett Children’s Hospital neonatal intensive care unit in Savannah. (Courtesy of Tre Windom)

By Roni Robbins – For the AJC 44 minutes ago Share

When a medical emergency involves an infant or young child, most parents assume they can receive pediatric critical care at their nearest hospital. But seeking convenient care may not be possible if the local medical center doesn’t have the level of advanced and specialized pediatric services required for some acute emergency scenarios, especially for high-risk, critically ill patients in remote areas of the state, said Dr. Brenda Poindexter, chief of neonatology at Emory University School of Medicine and Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

“What’s unique about neonatal intensive care and pediatric (critical) care is that, in those instances, it’s not something that’s anticipated. It’s a more acute need that arises and people typically trust that they can get the care they need closest to home and that’s not always the case.” Nurse Theresa Harris treats a young patient in the emergency department of Children’s Hughes Spalding Hospital in Atlanta. (Courtesy of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta) Several Georgia hospitals that recently received the highest designations for neonatal intensive care or pediatric emergency readiness, following extensive review by external surveyors, highlight renewed efforts in the state to treat its youngest patients. Georgia consistently has a higher rate of premature births, maternal and infant mortality than the national average, earning an F on the March of Dimes most recent annual report card. The most recent designations may help to reduce those rates, ensuring that more hospitals throughout the state can provide specialized care closer to home, Poindexter explained.

Ready for pediatric emergencies In the past year, the Georgia Department of Public Health has encouraged hospitals to meet national standards through pediatric training, equipment and policies. The effort is especially important because more than 80% of children requiring emergency care first seek treatment in community emergency departments, according to the Georgia DPH.

Georgia’s voluntary Pediatric Readiness Centers program, which is based on the National Pediatric Readiness Project, aims to strengthen emergency care for children. High pediatric readiness can lower death rates for ill and injured children as much as 76%, the national program reports. The Georgia program was created to increase pediatric readiness in rural areas of the state, according to Nancy Nydam Shirek, spokesperson for the Georgia DPH. The entire spectrum of emergency services is provided to children and adolescents as well as adults, states the Georgia DPH website. Physician assistant Tori Robertson puts a cast on a patient at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. The Georgia Department of Public Health has encouraged hospitals to meet national standards through pediatric training, equipment and policies. (Courtesy of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta) So far, 10 medical centers in Georgia — or about 30% of emergency departments in the state — have earned pediatric readiness designations, including Northeast Georgia Medical Center which has two in rural areas and others moving through the application process. “We realized that our community members were bypassing us and driving all the way to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta,” said Walt Wiley, executive director of Emergency, Trauma, Observation and Emergency Medical Services.

Northeast Georgia Medical Center was the first in the state to achieve the readiness designation last year at all of its hospitals, with its main hospital in Gainesville earning a Level II and its other four hospitals a Level III. Pediatric Readiness Centers in Georgia Level I (highest level): Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Arthur M. Blank Hospital

Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Scottish Rite Hospital Level II: Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Hughes Spalding Hospital

Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville Level III: Northeast Georgia Medical Center Barrow

Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton

Northeast Georgia Medical Center Habersham

Northeast Georgia Medical Center Lumpkin

Piedmont Henry Hospital

Wellstar Spalding Medical Center Source: Emergency Medical Services for Children; Georgia Department of Public Health Last month, Children’s earned pediatric readiness center designations across its three hospitals — with Scottish Rite and Arthur M. Blank hospitals earning the highest level of readiness, Level I, and Hughes Spalding Hospital designated the next highest level, Level II. The designation focuses on advanced pediatric training for emergency staff, as well as ensuring hospitals have the right medical supplies and protocols to stabilize children before transfer if higher-level specialty care is needed. “So it’s really about taking your standard emergency departments that we have across the state of Georgia and raising the bar,” Wiley said.

Intensive care for newborns In recent years, the Georgia DPH also has been encouraging neonatal intensive care units to voluntarily seek verification of designated levels of NICU care. Using standards set by the American Academy of Pediatrics, hospitals can apply for the extensive verification process involving site visits, interviews with staff and chart reviews, Poindexter explained. “It’s really to elevate the level of care that we’re providing and giving hospitals the opportunity to say: ‘OK, here’s what we’re doing well and here are the areas where there might be some opportunities for growth and improvement,” she said. There are nine designated neonatal centers in Georgia. As opposed to pediatric readiness centers, neonatal centers are ranked in reverse order with the highest rank set at Level IV. Neonatal facilities in Georgia Level IV (highest level): Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta - Arthur M. Blank Hospital

Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Scottish Rite Hospital

Memorial Health University Medical Center Level III: Emory University Hospital Midtown

Northeast Georgia Medical Center-Gainesville

Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital

Piedmont Columbus Regional-Midtown

Atrium Health Navicent Beverly Olson Children’s Hospital Level II (Special Care Nursery): Northeast Georgia Medical Center-Braselton Source: American Academy of Pediatrics; Georgia Department of Public Health “Right now, there are certain states that have mandated that their hospitals go through the leveling of care with the American Academy of Pediatrics,” Dr. Brad Buckler, neonatal medical director at Memorial Health’s Dwaine and Cynthia Willet Children’s Hospital, said. The verification process is voluntary in Georgia, but Memorial Health decided it was worth the effort, he said.