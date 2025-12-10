Aging in Atlanta Give an experience in lieu of gifts Meaningful experiences this holiday season can bring families closer together and cut down on stressful shopping. This annual Hills & Dales Estate holiday tour offers a festive way to enjoy lavish decor and seasonal scents, without having to lift a finger to deck the halls. (Courtesy of Hills & Dales Estate)

For gift givers over 55, choosing an experience rather than a physical item is a smart option — especially for teens who have everything, adult children who prefer minimal clutter these days, or elderly relatives who could use some company. Here are four ideas to promote family bonding this holiday season.

Hills & Dales Estate holiday estate tour This annual estate tour offers a festive way to enjoy lavish decor and seasonal scents, without having to lift a finger to deck the halls. Built in 1916, the home has been preserved by the fourth generation of the Fuller E. Callaway family. Visitors using wheelchairs can access the first floor and portions of the garden. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Dec. 6-Dec. 27. $30 adults, $28 seniors, $18 students, under 7 free. Hills & Dales Estate, 1916 Hills and Dales Drive, LaGrange.

Kids, foodies, those of German heritage, and anyone who enjoys lively celebrations will enjoy this event from the German American Cultural Foundation. It includes a Ferris wheel, authentic German goodies from schnitzel to pretzels, modern festival foods, blocks of vendors, and plenty of Christmas pageantry. If you feel drawn to giving a tangible gift as well, consider tagging along to buy your recipient a handmade trinket or textile. This year, Christkindl Market has relocated from its traditional Buckhead venue to Lawrenceville, offering more room to explore and free parking. Nov. 28-Dec. 24, 3-8 p.m. Wednesdays-Thursdays, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sundays; 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Dec. 23, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Christmas Eve. Free admission. Lawrenceville Lawn, 210 Luckie St., Lawrenceville. Woodland Walk at Reflection Riding Arboretum & Nature Center Families of all ages and couples alike can enjoy this peaceful stroll and lesson in native tree identification at Reflection Riding. The nature center features wetlands, woodlands, and grasslands, along with crisp air and hiking trails to the top of Lookout Mountain. Located about two hours from downtown Atlanta, the trip can easily include a stop in one of the small towns decorated for the holidays along the way. If the outing is a hit, consider gifting a membership for future visits.