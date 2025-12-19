Wellness Enjoy your holiday treats guilt free — doctor’s orders Here’s what an Atlanta health, wellness and nutrition expert had to say about holiday eating. Cultures from around the world celebrate the new year with food rituals from cake to pavlova. We have some tips for healthy eating over the holidays. (Meridith Ford for the AJC)

Feeling guilty about all those holiday snacks? Don’t be. It’s not just stressful; it’s often counterproductive too. Food guilt is common during the holidays. All that snacking on festive treats can certainly lead to weight gain after all.

But a bite here and there at the annual holiday party? It’s not the calories you should be concerned with. It’s the stress from worrying about them. “What I tell my patients who are faced with that stress or that guilt or that shame when it comes to holiday food [is] ‘You know what? Enjoy what you need to enjoy,’” Dr. Lindsey Beauboeuf told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. ”But there’s a way to do it.” Beauboeuf practices lifestyle medicine in Atlanta, and describes herself as a “champion for culturally fluent care, especially for Afro-Caribbean and Black Americans.” Her new clinic, Mozaik Lifestyle Medicine, will be opening soon and will focus on nutrition, movement, rest, relationships, purpose and faith as powerful tools for battling chronic conditions. The AJC spoke with Beauboeuf to break down how holiday eaters can enjoy their festive snacks this year without unnecessary stress. It all starts with turning your focus away from calories and towards your community.

It’s not about the calories Stress can contribute to weight gain, so calorie counters may find it counterproductive to worry over holiday meal nutrition. Instead of counting calories, consider counting memories.

Dr. Lindsey Beauboeuf's practice, Mozaik Lifestyle Medicine, treats its patients through "better nutrition, movement, rest, relationships, purpose, and faith." (Taty Streetman/Courtesy of Ploosh Photos) RELATED Diet restrictions? How to handle holiday meals without losing friends “Cultural food — holiday food — is not just calories," she said. “It’s heritage. It’s community.” Family recipes generationally handed down, fond memories of sharing a bite with a friend, a familiar smell reminding you of a childhood moment — holiday meals are often full of stories worth sharing. “Taking the emphasis off of the element itself of the food — off of the calories, off of the ingredients — and making it about the people, about the stories, that’s what will uplift your mood." Beauboeuf said. “That’s what will fill your cup, and ultimately that’s what’s healthy for your mental health.” And if a slice of pie or second roll finds its way onto your plate? Don’t stress it.

“It’s the holidays; it’s expected,” she said. “People will overindulge. That’s OK. It’s not undoing all your progress. One time doesn’t mean every time. Don’t beat yourself up.” Tips for stress eaters The holidays can be a stressful time for many reasons, often leading to stress eating. This is a coping mechanism caused by an increase in hunger when our body produces stress hormones, Beauboeuf explained. Instead of eating to cope with stress, she suggested turning to healthier coping mechanisms ahead of the big holiday party. If you tend to eat your feelings and are concerned you’ll overeat this holiday season, don’t fret. You can plan for success before the big holiday party comes. “What I tell my patients and what I tell everybody is eat at home first,” Beauboeuf explained. “Because if you go anywhere super hungry, you’re gonna eat everything.” The Atlanta doctor suggested eating something with a lot of fiber or protein to keep you full for longer. And don’t forget to hydrate with water before the event, because chances are a lot of alcohol will be served.

Mindful eating can help you enjoy the foods that relieve your stress without feeling the need to overeat. “Grab what you like,” she said. “That dish that you have to have? Put it on your plate. Savor it. Take your time. Don’t watch TV while you’re eating. Enjoy your food. Take your time with the food.” Dr. Lindsey Beauboeuf tells her patients to eat at home before going to a holiday party. “Because if you go anywhere super hungry, you’re gonna eat everything.” (Taty Streetman/Courtesy of Ploosh Photos) RELATED We asked nutritionists what they eat during the winter. Here’s their grocery list. And don’t forget to take advantage of opportunities to get moving. “It’s the holidays,” Beauboeuf said. “Put some holiday music on [and] move your body. We are wired to move. If you’re not eating to soothe that stress, let’s do something else.”