Where to find free food this Thanksgiving — and how you can still help Across metro Atlanta, community groups and nonprofits are donating thousands of meals to feed families in need this season. A volunteer unpacks one of the thousands of turkeys donatedby Kroger and Publix to Hosea Helps for the Great Turkey Drop- off. Each year, the nonprofit collects donations for the Thanksgiving food drive. (Natrice Miller/AJC)

As Thanksgiving week rolls around, planning for the holiday can quickly take over. From finalizing the guest list to setting up decorations, there’s a lot at play for the big day. But for some families, the season can shine a light on what’s missing. Food insecurities that persist throughout the year can feel more prominent during a holiday centered around sharing a meal. Across metro Atlanta, there are several food giveaways aimed to feed as many families as possible. And if your Thanksgiving plans are set but you’d still like to help, there are many local groups in need of volunteers and donations.

Food giveaways Springfield Baptist Church Springfield Baptist Church, in Conyers, is hosting their annual Thanksgiving Food Giveaway, where more than 1,000 turkey and other holiday items will be distributed. The event will be 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at 1877 Iris Drive SE, Conyers. Douglas County government Splendors of Africa along with District 3 Commissioner Martin Raxton will host the fifth annual Turkey Drive at 8 a.m. Saturday at the Douglas County Courthouse at 8700 Hospital Drive in Douglasville.

Feeding Georgia Families is hosting a Thanksgiving Meal Event 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Carver STEAM Academy at 55 McDonough Blvd. SE in Atlanta. City of East Point The city of East Point mayor and council are hosting their annual turkey giveaway 9 a.m. Saturday at the Jefferson Park Recreation Center, at 1431 Norman Berry Drive. C.H.O.I.C.E.S.

The Center Helping Obesity in Children End Successfully, or C.H.O.I.C.E.S., is hosting its ninth annual Thanksgiving Mobile Food Pantry 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Atlanta Technical College, 1560 Metropolitan Parkway SW in Atlanta. Registration is required. NAACP DeKalb County In partnership with District 3 Commissioner Nicole Massiah and former Commissioner Larry Johnson, the NAACP DeKalb County Branch will host its 13th annual Turkey Drive 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at South DeKalb Mall, 2801 Candler Road in Decatur. City of South Fulton The city of South Fulton is hosting its annual Thanksgiving Meal Distribution noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at Welcome All Park, 4255 Will Lee Road in South Fulton. Registration is mandatory.

Huglife Cares Huglife Cares is hosting its 13th annual Turkey Drive, 11 a.m. to 1 p. m. Saturday at 2801 Candler Road in Atlanta. The organization is also holding a Feed the Homeless Dinner noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at 2585 Gresham Road SE. Cascade United Methodist Church Cascade United Methodist Church is hosting its 40th annual Thanksgiving Basket Giveaway 8 a.m. to noon Monday at 3144 Cascade Road SW in Atlanta.

Planet Fitness At their Decatur and Stone Mountain locations, Planet Fitness will be hosting its seventh annual Turkey Giveaway on Monday, where 500 free full-size turkeys will be distributed. The event will be 11 a.m. at the Decatur location and 2 p.m. in Stone Mountain location. Atlanta Community Food Bank The Atlanta Community Food Bank will be doing food pantry distributions across the city and at Ebenezer Baptist Church 12:30-2:30 p.m. Monday. To find other events this season, visit the ACFB website.

Atlanta Inner-City Ministry The Atlanta Inner-City Ministry is hosting a Thanksgiving food distribution 2-5 p.m. Monday at 1966 Lakewood Terrace SE in Atlanta. Greens and Things Thanksgiving Giveaway Atlanta rapper 2 Chainz and Walmart are partnering to donate more than $7,500 in food to 150 families in College Park. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, residents can receive tote bags filled with Thanksgiving staples, College Park Skyhawk ticket vouchers and a $50 Walmart gift card.

MUST Ministries MUST Ministries‘ Hope House is hosting a Thanksgiving Day meal for residents and the public 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1297 Bells Ferry Road in Marietta. There are also mobile food pantries year-round at their Marietta, Smyrna and Canton locations. Hosea Helps Hosea Helps is hosting its annual Thanksgiving Day event, where there will be food and services available throughout the day, at 2545 Forrest Hills Drive SW in Atlanta. Hosea Helps CEO Elisabeth Omilami shown on Friday, Nov. 7, 2025. Each year, the nonprofit collects donations for the Thanksgiving food drive. (Natrice Miller/ AJC)

How to help From serving meals to distributing supplies, numerous organizations throughout metro Atlanta are seeking extra volunteers this holiday season. Below are a few groups that could use support. Atlanta Community Food Bank Atlanta Community Food Bank is looking for volunteers to assist at its Hunger Action Center through the weekend and starting again in December. To get involved, visit their website for more information. The organization also accepts online donations. Hosea Helps Hosea Helps welcomes volunteers year-round. If you would like to help, visit their website for information. You must be 12 years old or older to volunteer. The organization accepts in-person drop-off as well as online donations.