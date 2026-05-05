AA Weekend Picks Top metro Atlanta events this weekend: Festivals, parades and live music Mothers Day weekend features a variety of fun events to enjoy. The Lantern Parade brings color and fun to Sandy Springs on Saturday, April 9. (Courtesy of the city of Sandy Springs)

By Kayla Rivera – Access Atlanta 20 minutes ago Share

Atlanta’s weekend calendar is packed, and we’ve rounded up 10 of the best ways to get out and enjoy it. Movies on the Square: ‘Twisters’ Grab your besties and your lawn chairs for a free outdoor movie night at Colony Square. Watch the all-time classic “Twisters” under the stars.

Location: Midtown Atlanta — 1197 Peachtree St NE; Date: May 7; Admission: Free; Time: 7-9 p.m.; Website: colonysquare.com UniverSoul Circus Head to Old Turner Field for jaw-dropping acrobatics, colorful costumes and next-level acts everyone can enjoy. Location: Downtown Atlanta — 150 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd; Date: May 7-June 14; Admission: Prices vary, see website; Time: Show times vary, see website; Website: universoulcircus.com Smoke on the Lake BBQ Festival Smoke on the Lake BBQ festival is the perfect event for barbecue and food lovers looking to indulge in smoked meats and a variety of savory sides and sweet treats at Logan Farm Park.

Location: Acworth — 4405 Cherokee St; Date: May 8-9; Admission: Free; Time: 5-10 p.m. (Fri.), 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Sat.); Website: smokeonthelake.org

M2R TrailFest Get ready for a weekend full of art, music and community vibes in Marietta. This family-friendly festival transforms the area with colorful art installations, live performances and interactive activities for all ages. Location: Downtown Marietta; Date: May 9; Admission: Free; Time: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Website: m2rtrailfest.com Sandy Springs Lantern Parade Families can bring handcrafted lanterns, then celebrate as the sun sets and parade together down to Morgan Falls Overlook Park. Location: Sandy Springs — 7840 Roswell Road; Date: May 9; Admission: Free; Time: 6-8:30 p.m.; Website: visitsandysprings.org Atlanta Cycling Festival This weeklong celebration is packed with group rides, bike-friendly events, workshops and plenty of chances to connect with metro Atlanta’s cycling community.

Location: throughout metro Atlanta area; Date: May 9; Admission: Free; Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Website: atlantacyclingfestival.com Dunwoody Art Festival Dunwoody Village Parkway will be packed with live music, tasty festival food and fun activities this Mother’s Day weekend. Location: along Dunwoody Village Pkwy; Date: May 9-10; Admission: Free; Time: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Sat.) 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Sun.); Website: splashfestivals.com Sweet Auburn Springfest This iconic street festival celebrates the Sweet Auburn district’s culture and history with a weekend full of live music, art and some of the best eats around. Location: Sweet Auburn District — 230 John Wesley Dobbs; Date: May 9-10; Admission: Free; Time: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. (Sat.); 1-8 p.m. (Sun.); Website: sweetauburn.com