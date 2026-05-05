AA Weekend Picks

Top metro Atlanta events this weekend: Festivals, parades and live music

Mothers Day weekend features a variety of fun events to enjoy.
The Lantern Parade brings color and fun to Sandy Springs on Saturday, April 9. (Courtesy of the city of Sandy Springs)
The Lantern Parade brings color and fun to Sandy Springs on Saturday, April 9. (Courtesy of the city of Sandy Springs)
By Kayla Rivera – Access Atlanta
20 minutes ago

Atlanta’s weekend calendar is packed, and we’ve rounded up 10 of the best ways to get out and enjoy it.

Movies on the Square: ‘Twisters’

Grab your besties and your lawn chairs for a free outdoor movie night at Colony Square. Watch the all-time classic “Twisters” under the stars.

Location: Midtown Atlanta — 1197 Peachtree St NE; Date: May 7; Admission: Free; Time: 7-9 p.m.; Website: colonysquare.com

UniverSoul Circus

Head to Old Turner Field for jaw-dropping acrobatics, colorful costumes and next-level acts everyone can enjoy.

Location: Downtown Atlanta — 150 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd; Date: May 7-June 14; Admission: Prices vary, see website; Time: Show times vary, see website; Website: universoulcircus.com

Smoke on the Lake BBQ Festival

Smoke on the Lake BBQ festival is the perfect event for barbecue and food lovers looking to indulge in smoked meats and a variety of savory sides and sweet treats at Logan Farm Park.

Location: Acworth — 4405 Cherokee St; Date: May 8-9; Admission: Free; Time: 5-10 p.m. (Fri.), 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Sat.); Website: smokeonthelake.org

M2R TrailFest

Get ready for a weekend full of art, music and community vibes in Marietta. This family-friendly festival transforms the area with colorful art installations, live performances and interactive activities for all ages.

Location: Downtown Marietta; Date: May 9; Admission: Free; Time: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Website: m2rtrailfest.com

Sandy Springs Lantern Parade

Families can bring handcrafted lanterns, then celebrate as the sun sets and parade together down to Morgan Falls Overlook Park.

Location: Sandy Springs — 7840 Roswell Road; Date: May 9; Admission: Free; Time: 6-8:30 p.m.; Website: visitsandysprings.org

Atlanta Cycling Festival

This weeklong celebration is packed with group rides, bike-friendly events, workshops and plenty of chances to connect with metro Atlanta’s cycling community.

Location: throughout metro Atlanta area; Date: May 9; Admission: Free; Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Website: atlantacyclingfestival.com

Dunwoody Art Festival

Dunwoody Village Parkway will be packed with live music, tasty festival food and fun activities this Mother’s Day weekend.

Location: along Dunwoody Village Pkwy; Date: May 9-10; Admission: Free; Time: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Sat.) 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Sun.); Website: splashfestivals.com

Sweet Auburn Springfest

This iconic street festival celebrates the Sweet Auburn district’s culture and history with a weekend full of live music, art and some of the best eats around.

Location: Sweet Auburn District — 230 John Wesley Dobbs; Date: May 9-10; Admission: Free; Time: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. (Sat.); 1-8 p.m. (Sun.); Website: sweetauburn.com

Chastain Park Spring Arts Festival

This popular outdoor event features hundreds of local and regional artists showcasing everything from paintings and photography to jewelry and handmade crafts.

Location: Chastain Park — 4469 Stella Drive; Date: May 9-10; Admission: Free; Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Sat.), 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Sun.); Website: chastainparkartsfestival.com

Makers Market Local Artist Fair

Discover an incredible lineup of local artists, crafters and creatives showcasing handmade jewelry, home goods, candles, pet accessories, plants and more at this free event at Avalon.

Location: Alpharetta — 3175 Avalon Blvd; Date: May 10; Admission: Free; Time: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Website: eventbrite.com

About the Author

Kayla Rivera

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