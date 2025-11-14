Wellness

Waiting for SNAP? Here’s how delays are hitting GA — and what to do next.

With benefits stalled and need rising, groups like Hosea Helps and Clarkston Cares are stepping in as fast as they can.
Hosea Helps CEO Elisabeth Omilami sorts through a box of food on Friday, Nov. 7, 2025. Each year, the nonprofit collects donations for the Thanksgiving food drive. (Natrice Miller/AJC)
1 hour ago

As Georgia families wait for their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits to return after the federal shutdown, the toll is already showing up in kitchens, grocery aisles and crowded food lines. Millions of families are still waiting to learn when their full November SNAP benefits will be restored.

A Department of Agriculture spokesperson said funds could be available “within 24 hours for most states,” but did not clarify when benefits will actually load onto cards, The Associated Press reported.

With no clear timeline, families are turning to food banks and pop-up pantries to get by.

Hosea Helps volunteer Elger Fox (left) assists Yvette Johnsonas as she donates food on Friday, Nov. 7, 2025. Families are turning to food banks and pop-up pantries to get by. (Natrice Miller/AJC)
Hosea Helps volunteer Elger Fox (left) assists Yvette Johnsonas as she donates food on Friday, Nov. 7, 2025. Families are turning to food banks and pop-up pantries to get by. (Natrice Miller/AJC)

Families like Danisha Banks’ have been leaning on community groups such as Clarkston Cares, a program run by Ellie Thaxton at the nonprofit Remerge. The organization helps neighbors access food, pay bills and get through sudden crises — support Banks says has been a lifeline.

The program “has been helping me when I’m in need of food and things like that,” she said. But watching her children struggle has been the hardest part.

At a Hosea Helps food distribution last week, the need was overwhelming as Thanksgiving approaches. Their next event is scheduled for Nov. 22.

“We served 100 families and I would say that 80% of them were on SNAP,” Hosea Helps CEO Elisabeth Omilami told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “They were telling us, ‘Thank God that we were able to get this food.’ It’s traumatizing the people who are on SNAP.”

One visitor, Nina Davis, voiced her frustration plainly: “I need to eat.”

And for many, the loss of SNAP reaches well beyond groceries because families who depend on food assistance often rely on other supports — such as Medicaid, child care assistance and programs that help with essentials like formula, diapers and medical care.

‘We stand in the gap.’

Organizations like the Atlanta Community Food Bank, Clarkston Cares and Hosea Helps are built for moments like this, but the scale feels different, Omilami said.

“We stand in the gap … between what they’re supposed to get and what it takes to keep them thriving,” she said. “But right now, the gap is larger than ever. Our funding is down, our inventory is down … we’re in a precarious place ourselves. But we’re still going to serve.”

A Hosea Helps volunteer loads a shipment of donated turkeys for The Great Turkey Drop onto a truck Friday, Nov. 7, 2025. At one of the nonprofit’s food distributions last week, the need was overwhelming as Thanksgiving approaches. (Natrice Miller/AJC)
A Hosea Helps volunteer loads a shipment of donated turkeys for The Great Turkey Drop onto a truck Friday, Nov. 7, 2025. At one of the nonprofit’s food distributions last week, the need was overwhelming as Thanksgiving approaches. (Natrice Miller/AJC)
The emotional toll is heavy for staff, too. At the most recent distribution, Hosea Helps had to turn away 25 cars — they simply ran out of food.

“They cry when the clients cry,” Omilami shared. “Some days I just can’t get out of the bed. I just have to lay there and pray. We do so much with so little.”

For Omilami, the work is deeply personal. Her parents, civil rights leaders Hosea and Juanita Williams, built the foundation she now carries forward. Asked how they might respond to the current crisis, she didn’t hesitate: “How dare you take food out of the mouths of children and senior citizens and trifle with them in this way.”

What to do next

Banks said she still hasn’t received any clear update about her own benefits. “No, not yet. I just keep going to the store to check my card,” she said.

If you’re in a similar position, here’s what you can do:

How to help

Even as federal systems come back online, the surge in need isn’t slowing. If you’re able to help, here’s how:

Big or small, the help matters. Churches, nonprofits and neighbors are feeling the ripple effects of the delays every day — and for now, they’re doing everything they can to keep Georgia families fed.

— AJC reporter Morayo Ogunbayo contributed to this story.

