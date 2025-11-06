Wellness SNAP delays leave Georgia families waiting. Here’s how to help. As federal food aid stalls, Atlanta’s food banks and neighbors are stepping up. Volunteers pack food boxes at the Hunger Action Center at the Atlanta Community Food Bank Distribution Center. Requests for assistance have increased substantially since SNAP benefits have been cut off because of the government shutdown. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

As delays in federal SNAP benefits leave many Georgia families in limbo, food banks and community groups are scrambling to keep shelves stocked. The Atlanta Community Food Bank says lines are growing longer, calls for assistance are surging and more people than ever are asking for food for the first time. “It’s not just the people who have always needed assistance,” said Kyle Waide, president and CEO of the Atlanta Community Food Bank. “We’re seeing a lot of people who are new to this. Traffic to our website is up 500%.”

With benefits disrupted and grocery prices still high, the question many are asking is simple: How can I help? RELATED Volunteers provide food amid uncertainty over SNAP benefits Waide said the food bank has seen a 70% increase in people seeking help over the past 3½ years, driven by inflation and ongoing economic pressure. The organization said it expects to distribute an additional 6 million pounds of food this month alone — but it still can't close the gap left by delayed SNAP benefits. "SNAP provides about six times the amount of food we do," Waide said. "We can't make up for that alone. So whatever people are doing to help is good — but the best way to have an impact is to support your local food bank financially. We can buy and distribute food more efficiently than individuals can on their own."

Donate smart Although cleaning out your cabinets might be the easiest way to contribute, not every item is equally useful. Food banks ask that donors prioritize shelf-stable, nutrient-dense items that are easy to open or prepare — and avoid anything that looks like an afterthought.

Here’s what local pantries say they need most right now: Canned proteins: tuna, beans, peanut butter

Whole grains: pasta, oatmeal, rice, cereal

Individually wrapped snacks

Boxed milk or drink mixes

Cooking staples: oil, flour, sugar, seasonings

Snap-top cans for elderly or unhoused neighbors

Pet food

Baby items: diapers, formula, baby food pouches, wipes

Hygiene essentials: toothpaste, soap, shampoo, menstrual products Before you donate or organize a drive, check with the food bank to confirm what’s most needed and what isn’t being accepted. Create community access points Small gestures can make a big difference.

Across neighborhoods, residents are turning “Little Free Libraries” into “Little Free Pantries,” where anyone can leave or take food and hygiene items. You don’t need to build anything elaborate — a weatherproof bin or plastic tote works fine. Label it clearly (“Take what you need, leave what you can”) and stock it with nonperishables, bottled water and hygiene products like soap, toothpaste and pads. “It doesn’t have to be fancy,” one community organizer who started a small pantry on her block told LEX18. “It just has to be there.” Try the ‘meal in a bag’ approach On TikTok, creators like Rebecca Chobat — who runs the account @DollarTreeDinners — are showing just how easy it can be to make “meal in a bag” kits — low-cost, shelf-stable bundles anyone can assemble and donate. Each kit costs less than $8 and includes all the ingredients for one hearty, comforting meal.

One recipe gaining attention is a chicken cobbler, inspired by the viral comfort-food dish from creator Your Barefoot Neighbor. After he began donating hundreds of “meal in a bag” kits in his own town, the idea caught on with others looking for ways to help, according to a recent Facebook post. This pantry-friendly version serves about six people and can be made for $8-$10, depending on which biscuit mix you use. What to include: 1 box garlic & herb biscuit mix

1 large can chicken

1 can peas and carrots ( or two small cans )

or two small cans 1 can diced potatoes ( adds volume and texture )

adds volume and texture 1 can evaporated milk

1 can cream of chicken soup To prepare, combine the canned ingredients in a baking dish, make the biscuit mix and add on top, and bake at 350°F for about an hour, until golden and bubbling. Let it cool before serving. “It’s reminded me how much good we can do when we just start small,” Chobat said in a TikTok video.

RELATED Hosea Helps enters new era of legacy building Volunteer your time The food bank’s warehouses are busier than ever, and extra hands are always needed to sort, pack and distribute donations. Visit acfb.org/volunteer to find shifts at the Atlanta Community Food Bank or contact any of the other countless agencies or organizations across the state. Small actions matter, too The ripple effects of delayed benefits are being felt across the region, with churches and nonprofits seeing record demand. At New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Stonecrest, food distributions have doubled in size, with cars lining up before dawn, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. “People are losing hope,” one church leader said. “I’m glad they can come to the church and find hope here.”