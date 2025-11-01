Politics Volunteers provide food amid uncertainty over SNAP benefits A DeKalb County church served 2,000 families Saturday, twice the usual number at its bimonthly food distribution. Derrick Byrd (left) and Joseph Roundtree load food into a car during a giveaway at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Stonecrest. Gospel music played while volunteers sang, smiled and greeted each vehicle. (Ben Gray for the AJC)

Shortly after 9 a.m. Saturday, Renee Thompson pulled up to a line of volunteers ready to load bread, produce and canned goods into her car. Her monthly allotment of $112 in federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits was in doubt, so Thompson arrived at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Stonecrest around 9:40 p.m. Friday to ensure she’d get some food. She slept in her car.

“I knew I would get some food. They’re cutting the food stamps off,” the Lithonia resident said. “I need to eat.” RELATED Gwinnett, DeKalb press ahead with plans for food aid despite court orders Thompson wasn’t alone. New Birth expected to serve 2,000 families on Saturday — twice the number it typically serves at its bimonthly food distribution. Advocates for the hungry across metro Atlanta told similar stories this week as the Trump administration prepared to freeze SNAP benefits Saturday amid a federal government shutdown. About 1.3 million Georgians — 1 in 8 state residents — receive SNAP benefits. The Atlanta Food Bank tapped $5 million in reserves to prepare for an expected surge in demand. Gwinnett County announced it’s allocating $250,000 to help families buy food and hygiene products, while DeKalb County prepared its own plans.

RELATED Federal government shutdown threatens SNAP food aid as several states scramble to help Friday, two federal judges ordered the Trump administration to use emergency reserves to continue funding the SNAP program. But it was unclear Saturday how long that funding would last and when recipients could expect to see the benefits.

That uncertainty weighed on Thompson on Saturday morning. “I’m OK,” she said. “But there’s people out there that got families and kids that need to eat.” Derrick Byrd directs traffic at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Stonecrest. About 500 volunteers directed traffic and distributed food. (Ben Gray for the AJC) Carla Stokes, executive pastor of ministries and outreach at New Birth, said the need for food is “rapidly increasing” amid the government shutdown. “People are losing hope,” she said. “I’m glad they can come to the church and find hope here.”

The church did its part to spread that hope. By 9 a.m., the line of vehicles waiting to get into New Birth was a mile long. About 500 volunteers directed traffic and distributed food. They provided bags of fresh produce — potatoes, sweet potatoes, onions and cabbage. They provided sliced bread, bagels and English muffins. And they provided boxes of canned vegetables, macaroni and cheese and other shelf-stable foods. Gospel music played while volunteers sang, smiled and greeted each vehicle. And the cars kept coming. RELATED Opinion: SNAP food benefit cuts threaten to make Georgians less healthy than before Cars line Lithonia Industrial Boulevard trying to get to a food giveaway at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025. By 9 a.m., the line of vehicles waiting to get into New Birth was a mile long. (Ben Gray for the AJC)

Sheila McKinney doesn’t receive SNAP benefits. But she’s retired and lives on a fixed income. She’d never sought food from New Birth before, but she’s having a hard time making ends meet. McKinney arrived at the church at 11:30 p.m. Friday. She said she slept well in her car. “This is just such a blessing,” McKinney said. “It’s meeting the needs of the people.” Another retiree, Freddie Waters of Stone Mountain, has received food from New Birth before. But she knew Saturday would be busy, so she arrived at 3:30 a.m. “Food is so expensive,” Waters said. “With or without a job, you almost can’t afford to eat.”