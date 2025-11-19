Preventing loneliness during the holiday season

Aging in Atlanta

Here are expert-backed tips to stay connected.
Data from the National Poll on Healthy Aging show that in 2024, 33 percent of older adults felt lonely some of the time or often.(Ensens/Dreamstime/TNS)
By Andrea Clement – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
21 minutes ago

The holiday season, often portrayed as a time of joy and togetherness, can feel especially isolating for many older adults. Amid family gatherings, those who have lost loved ones, live far from family or face health challenges may find this time of year difficult.

“Loneliness is not about being alone; one feels lonely when they lack meaningful connections,” explains Pamela Elfenbein, Ph.D., Director of the Institute for Healthy Aging at the University of North Georgia.

Loneliness is common among older adults. Data from the National Poll on Healthy Aging show that in 2024, 33% of older adults felt lonely some of the time or often. And it’s more than a psychological issue.

The health cost of loneliness

According to public health authorities, social isolation and loneliness have been linked to higher risks of high blood pressure, heart disease, obesity, weakened immunity, cognitive decline, Alzheimer’s, depression, anxiety and even increased mortality.

Certain groups are more vulnerable to loneliness, according to Elfenbein. Widowed, divorced or childless individuals, and people who are physically isolated, may feel the pain of loneliness more acutely during the holidays.

Actions that can help

This holiday season, rather than simply extending invitations, consider how to purposefully engage older loved ones as active contributors rather than as merely attendees. Whether through baking, decorating, preparing a dish or wrapping gifts, shifting someone’s role from passive to active can make a big difference in their experience and emotions.

Elfenbein shares several practical, evidence-based strategies to help combat and prevent loneliness among older adults:

