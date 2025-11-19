Preventing loneliness during the holiday season

The holiday season, often portrayed as a time of joy and togetherness, can feel especially isolating for many older adults. Amid family gatherings, those who have lost loved ones, live far from family or face health challenges may find this time of year difficult.

“Loneliness is not about being alone; one feels lonely when they lack meaningful connections,” explains Pamela Elfenbein, Ph.D., Director of the Institute for Healthy Aging at the University of North Georgia.

Loneliness is common among older adults. Data from the National Poll on Healthy Aging show that in 2024, 33% of older adults felt lonely some of the time or often. And it’s more than a psychological issue.

The holiday season, often portrayed as a time of joy and togetherness, can feel especially isolating for many older adults. Amid family gatherings, those who have lost loved ones, live far from family or face health challenges may find this time of year difficult.

“Loneliness is not about being alone; one feels lonely when they lack meaningful connections,” explains Pamela Elfenbein, Ph.D., Director of the Institute for Healthy Aging at the University of North Georgia.