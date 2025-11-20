Hearing screens should be a part of your wellness plan

Roz Kvet, an 84-year-old retired teacher and avid quilter, finally sought help for her hearing loss and was delighted by what she’d been missing. One day, she thought someone was popping popcorn in her bathroom, only to realize it was actually the sound of bubbles popping in the sink.
“My head was snapping all around. I could not figure out where the sound had come from! It made my heart stop to hear a forgotten sound,” she shared. Kvet also noted that not only has her social life shifted for the better, but her cognitive load has also lessened, as she isn’t struggling to hear conversations as much or asking what over and over.
Kvet points out that she feels steadier on her feet, as she can now hear footsteps, voices and bikes approaching. Auditory cues are essential in everyday life — from knowing when someone walks into the room to detecting nearby traffic when walking or driving. When our hearing is compromised, important sounds like a kitchen timer or smoke alarm can go easily unnoticed.
The risk of falling and loss of balance increases with age, for many reasons. Several body systems work together to help us maintain our balance, collaborating with other systems to attain this goal. To achieve a normal balance, each system must function properly, including the bones, muscles, joints and our visual system.
We also need our hearing to be working correctly, as it provides critical auditory cues that help us navigate our environment. When these systems are not functioning well, you can experience balance problems, which can be exacerbated by untreated hearing loss.
According to the Cleveland Clinic, our vestibular system is a crucial component of a complex sensory system that maintains our balance. The vestibular system, also known as the inner ear, plays a vital role in supporting our sense of balance and equilibrium. Walking, running, and even remaining upright without falling are all activities you can do thanks to your vestibular system.
Research from the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association has shown that even mild hearing loss can triple the risk of falling, and the risk of injury increases with the severity of hearing loss. Untreated hearing loss can significantly impact your quality of life, safety, communication and social interactions. If you can’t hear your family and friends or feel like you struggle to stay in the conversation, avoiding social settings may seem more appealing.
There are various treatments available depending on the severity of your hearing loss, and your audiologist will be able to review the best course of action for you.
