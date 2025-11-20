Hearing screens should be a part of your wellness plan

Older adults often wait several years before seeking assistance with hearing loss, so staying up to date on your screenings is key to maintaining your hearing health.

Roz Kvet, an 84-year-old retired teacher and avid quilter, finally sought help for her hearing loss and was delighted by what she’d been missing. One day, she thought someone was popping popcorn in her bathroom, only to realize it was actually the sound of bubbles popping in the sink.

“My head was snapping all around. I could not figure out where the sound had come from! It made my heart stop to hear a forgotten sound,” she shared. Kvet also noted that not only has her social life shifted for the better, but her cognitive load has also lessened, as she isn’t struggling to hear conversations as much or asking what over and over.

Kvet points out that she feels steadier on her feet, as she can now hear footsteps, voices and bikes approaching. Auditory cues are essential in everyday life — from knowing when someone walks into the room to detecting nearby traffic when walking or driving. When our hearing is compromised, important sounds like a kitchen timer or smoke alarm can go easily unnoticed.

The risk of falling and loss of balance increases with age, for many reasons. Several body systems work together to help us maintain our balance, collaborating with other systems to attain this goal. To achieve a normal balance, each system must function properly, including the bones, muscles, joints and our visual system.

We also need our hearing to be working correctly, as it provides critical auditory cues that help us navigate our environment. When these systems are not functioning well, you can experience balance problems, which can be exacerbated by untreated hearing loss.

