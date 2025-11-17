Aging in Atlanta Experience Rochester’s fall colors and vibrant autumn adventures With crisp fall air and colorful leaves, find cozy moments along Lake Ontario. Fall foliage highlights the Genesee River in Rochester. (Photo Courtesy of Jonathan Spurr and Visit Rochester)

By Judith Garrison – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 42 minutes ago link copied

The hills and flatlands of Rochester in Western New York on the southern shore of Lake Ontario bring to life a vibrant palette for a fall weekend getaway. The Finger Lakes region is one of the most popular foliage destinations in the United States, and this getaway is as simple as booking one of Delta’s daily non-stop flights from Atlanta.

Where to stay Secluded in the rolling hills outside of downtown Rochester, Woodcliff Hotel and Spa embraces the quietness of the region with stunning views, bespoke itineraries and a dining experience worthy of a Michelin star. It’s only a 30-minute drive from the airport. Curated hotel packages — wellness, romance, spa — enhance your experience. Secluded in the rolling hills outside of downtown Rochester, Woodcliff Hotel and Spa embraces the quietness of the region with stunning views, bespoke itineraries and a dining experience worthy of a Michelin star. It’s only a 30-minute drive from the airport. Curated hotel packages — wellness, romance, spa — enhance your experience. You can also create your own itineraries targeting area interests like wine trails, hiking routes or historical sites. Start early and grab a complimentary coffee at the Craftsman Café. Return for a relaxing evening at the indoor pool and s’mores fireside. What to do Your fall bucket list grows exponentially in Rochester. The landscape bursts with oranges and reds, with peak season being mid-October. Although the Erie Canal is not open for navigation because of its seasonal drain — a reason to return in the spring — its tow path delivers an up-close stroll along the water. The Erie Canalway Trail is a 14-mile path between Genesee Valley Park and Fairport, partially paved and completely accessible.

“Fairport is the center of accessible recreation. We have been helping individuals of all abilities to enjoy the waterway and cycling trail,” says Peter Abele with Erie Canal Boat Company.

Nearby Letchworth State Park, known as the Grand Canyon of the East, is a gold mine for foliage views. The Genesee Riverway Trail extends to Rochester's High Falls, a breathtaking 96-foot waterfall in the downtown space. Visitors pick pumpkins at Wickham Farms near Rochester, New York. (Photo Courtesy of Jerome Davis and Visit Rochester) During autumn, local farms buzz with festivals and fall favorites like apples, pumpkins and hay rides, all accompanied by hot cider and doughnuts. Wickham Farms, Stokoe Farms, Long Acre Farms and Powers Farm Market are community favorites. For historical buffs, schedule a tour of the Susan B. Anthony Museum and House where the suffragist lived most of her life. It's a modest home, compared to the mansion of George Eastman, founder of Eastman Kodak, also available for touring and part of the George Eastman Museum. Eastman's personal home showcases his opulent lifestyle in Rochester while the photography museum, the world's oldest, archives the history of film, cinema and photography. Walk the 196-acre Victorian-era Mount Hope Cemetery with its hills, valleys and unconventionally placed graves. A self-guided tour (via smartphone) provides endless stories of stone symbolism. Susan B. Anthony and abolitionist Frederick Douglass are interred here.