Wellness 9 date ideas that aren’t just dinner and drinks When you break up routine, your brain gets a dopamine boost — and your relationship just might, too Get your hands dirty — literally. You can get lessons in throwing, hand-building or glazing at MudFire. (Courtesy)

It’s easy to default to dinner and drinks, but connection doesn’t always have to come with a cocktail. Whether you’re new to the dating scene, married for years or just looking for a fun night out with friends, spending time together in new ways can strengthen relationships and spark genuine connection. Here’s why: nearly 40% of your day runs on routine and habit. It’s comfortable, but routine isn’t exactly the recipe for excitement. When we step outside of our usual patterns and try something new, our brains light up along fresh neural pathways. That surge of novelty releases dopamine, which is linked to pleasure, motivation and reward.

Luckily, Atlanta’s buzzing with fun, creative ways to do just that. From pickleball and Beltline rides to vinyl hunts and cosmic views, here are nine fresh date ideas that prove you don’t need a reservation to make it memorable. RELATED Atlanta daters are swiping left on apps, right on IRL dating events Go crate-digging in Little Five Points Skip the fancy dinner and bond over music instead. Spend an afternoon browsing vinyls at Criminal Records or Wax’n’Facts, two of Atlanta’s most iconic indie record stores. You’ll find everything from classic rock to local artists — and maybe discover a shared favorite. Afterward, grab coffee, shop vintage clothing or check out the local art scene at one of the many nearby shops for a laid-back end to the day. Criminal Records. 1154-A Euclid Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-215-9511. criminalatl.com; Wax’n’Facts. 432 Moreland Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-525-2275. waxnfacts.com.

RELATED This Southern Living ‘Best Fall Getaway’ is less than 3 hours from Atlanta Rally and relax at Pickle & Social Located in Gwinnett, this all-in-one hangout brings together pickleball, good food and live music for the ultimate social vibe. With indoor and outdoor courts, it’s ideal for a crisp fall afternoon or a sunset doubles match. Even if you’re not playing, it’s the kind of place where you’ll want to catch a game on the big screen or cozy up by the fire pits.

2925 Buford Drive, Suite 2100, Buford. 470-655-7321. pickleandsocialgwinnett.com. Take a pottery class at MudFire Get your hands dirty — literally. This Decatur pottery studio offers beginner-friendly workshops where you can shape, spin and glaze your own ceramic masterpiece (cue the “Ghost” scene). The best part? You’ll leave with a handmade keepsake to remember the date. 175 Laredo Drive, Decatur. 404-377-8033. mudfire.com. Splurge on a spa weekend at Serenbe For a romantic escape that feels like stepping onto a movie set, head to Serenbe. This wellness-focused community is just south of Atlanta and is known for its charming inns, organic dining and lush scenery. Book a couple’s treatment or massage at The Spa at Serenbe, stroll through the quaint village shops, breathe fresh air and enjoy farm-to-table dining surrounded by nature. 9055 Selborne Lane, Chattahoochee Hills. serenbe.com.

RELATED Opinion: Dating app hack won’t stop women from whispering about men Serenbe’s serene setting allows guests the opportunity to turn their spa experience into an unforgettable getaway. (Tomas Espinoza/Serenbe) Cruise the Beltline on an e-bike Skip the dinner rush and explore the Beltline at golden hour on electric bikes. The BELT Hub has two locations, each complete with helmets, locks and full ride support. And if spontaneity isn’t your strong suit, book a guided tour like the Westside Historic Loop or the Wellness and Nature Ride. West Midtown. 1385 English St. NW, Building A, Unit A. Atlanta. 678-943-6787; Ponce City Market. 675 Ponce de Leon Ave. E301 (3rd Floor Beltline Trestle), Atlanta. 404-430-5026. thebelthub.com. Tee off at Topgolf Whether you’re competitive or just there for the old college try, Topgolf keeps things casual and fun. Order shareable plates, take your swing and enjoy the vibe — it’s perfect for a low-pressure first date or a double-date night. Multiple metro Atlanta locations. topgolf.com.

RELATED Celebrate autumn with the family at these Georgia retreats Try a pasta-making class at Tuscany at Your Table Sure, it’s technically dinner — but when you’re the one rolling out the dough, it hits different. Tuscany at Your Table in Virginia-Highland offers a variety of hands-on pasta-making classes. In small groups of 8—12, you’ll prepare three authentic dishes and sit down to enjoy them together, with wine pairings and tastings for those 21 and over. 1050 N. Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. meredith@tuscanyatyourtable.com. tuscanyatyourtable.com. Go stargazing at Fernbank Science Center Trade city lights for the cosmos. Attend one of Fernbank Science Center’s planetarium shows, then step outside to the observatory for telescope views of the night sky. It’s quiet, romantic and pretty much foolproof for making sparks fly. 156 Heaton Park Drive, Atlanta. 678-874-7102. fernbank.edu/fsc. Catch vibes at Block & Drum End the night on a high note at Block & Drum, a cafe-meets-distillery-meets-hi-fi lounge in Chamblee. On Fridays, its Smokin’ Shells Sessions bring together music lovers for a soulful, vinyl-spinning experience with DJ Rasta Root. Free entry with RSVP and a food truck on-site make it the perfect destination for music, conversation and connection.