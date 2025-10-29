Wellness No spook zone: Simple tips for a sensory-friendly Halloween night It’s not too late to create a night that everyone can enjoy. Halloween decorations on lawns like at the Ridleys' home in Cumming could be an issue for trick-or-treaters on the autism spectrum. An expert recommends bringing noise-canceling headphones or sunglasses to help if the child gets overstimulated, doing a trial run to manage expectations for Halloween night or skipping homes with lots of decorations altogether. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)

Halloween is just around the corner — a night filled with costumes, laughter and neighborhood adventures. For many families, it’s a time of excitement, as children (and adults) transform into their favorite characters. But for some, especially those on the autism spectrum, the sights, sounds and surprises of Halloween night can feel overwhelming.

Halloween is just around the corner — a night filled with costumes, laughter and neighborhood adventures. For many families, it's a time of excitement, as children (and adults) transform into their favorite characters. But for some, especially those on the autism spectrum, the sights, sounds and surprises of Halloween night can feel overwhelming.

"It's something new for a lot of our kiddos," Erin Burrell, clinical director of operations of Above and Beyond Therapy, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "Just going out or knocking on doors. It can be challenging." With a little understanding, flexibility and preparation, families can help make the night a positive and comfortable experience for everyone. Here are tips to help make Halloween a more positive, low-stress experience for your child and build inclusion in your community. Have a game plan Parents of children with autism know that being prepared can make all the difference when it comes to new experiences, and Halloween is no exception. "Plan ahead of time as much as possible to ensure a smooth night for everyone involved," Burrell told the AJC. "The child knows what to expect before they get out there. And everybody's comfortable."

On Halloween night, you will likely be inundated with unfamiliar sensory difficulties. Make plans for a quiet, safe space where your child can take a break if the evening becomes overwhelming. If your child has any dietary restrictions, consider bringing along a few favorite treats as backup options in case they receive candy they can’t enjoy.

“I know in the past, I’ve had kiddos where we turn their Halloween candy in at the end of the night for stickers,” Burrell said. Do a practice run Visiting your neighbors’ homes and interacting with them on Halloween can be overwhelming for some children. Doing a short practice run can help them know what to expect — and gives parents a chance to notice and prepare for any challenges ahead of time. Role-play trick-or-treating at home using the help of family members or even toys as stand-ins. If your child is nonverbal or sometimes finds it difficult to speak, you can use visual supports — like cards that say “Trick-or-Treat” and “Thank you” — to help them communicate with neighbors comfortably. Manage sensory sensitivities One of the best parts of Halloween is taking in all the scary costumes, creative decorations and neighbors filling the streets. But these same sights and sounds can bring many opportunities for sensory overload.

Bring noise-canceling headphones or sunglasses in case things get overstimulating. If possible, choose the more quietly decorated homes over the ones with loud sound effects and bright lights. Make plans for breaks, as well, even if it's just sitting down in a quiet part of your neighborhood or car for a few moments. Find a fun Halloween alternative While trick-or-treating is a central part of Halloween, it is not for everyone — and that's OK. You can still celebrate the holiday with your autistic child if they do not want to participate in going door to door. Trunk-or-treat events, typically held in parking lots, offer a quieter and more structured environment, allowing for a calmer experience to still rack up some candy. Celebrating at home is also an option, from Halloween-themed movies to playing their favorite games.